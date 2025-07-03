Aleix Espargaro: “Honda will be back on top”

MotoGP's 2027 technical shake-up will accelerate Honda’s return to the front, according to new HRC test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro.

The three-time MotoGP race winner, who retired from full-time competition with Aprilia at the end of 2024, has joined Honda on a three-year deal and will play a key role in developing the next-generation RCV.

While Ducati currently fields six race riders - compared to four each for Honda, Yamaha, KTM, and Aprilia - the Japanese manufacturers are making the most of their expanded testing allowances under the MotoGP concession system.

Honda’s test team now includes three former full-time premier-class riders: Espargaro, Stefan Bradl, and Takaaki Nakagami.

Aleix Espargaro believes the change in tyre supplier from Michelin to Pirelli will have a bigger impact than the headline switch to smaller 850cc engines.

“It's going to be interesting,” he said. “I can't wait, because the thing that changes the bike the most is the tyre.

“I raced the Bridgestone. I raced Michelin. And now I will race Pirelli, so it's a good challenge.”

“You cannot buy time... But Honda will be back on top”

The 2027 technical rules will also ban ride-height devices and introduce stricter aero limitations, an overhaul that Espargaro feels plays into Honda’s hands.

“My feeling from inside is that Honda is trying desperately to do anything that you have to do to win again,” he said.

“But there is one thing that you cannot buy, there is one thing that you cannot invent, which is time. You need time.

“And with the new rules and the new tyre supplier, I think the time will be a little bit shorter. It will be more in our favour.

“We are trying our best. I think Johann [Zarco] did some very good races this year with the victory and the podium. Also Joan [Mir] I think is another Joan—he's pushing like hell and being fast in a lot of sessions.

“Everybody is working very hard in Honda, including the test team. So it's a matter of time, but Honda will be back on top for sure.”

After ten of 22 rounds, Zarco - riding for LCR - leads the charge for Honda in seventh place in the MotoGP World Championship standings.

Honda also sits fourth in the constructors’ standings, ahead of Yamaha, and has already surpassed its 2024 season points total of 75, with 128 scored so far.

"We changed the chassis during the pre-season. We also changed the aero. The bike at the beginning of the season was completely different to the one they are racing right now," said Espargaro, who also helped to develop a carbon fibre swingarm.

"Honda listens a lot. I'm very happy to be able to help them and do some races as a wild card... It's a new life, but I'm enjoying it.”

