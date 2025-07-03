Pol Espargaro gives safety verdict on new MotoGP circuit

Pol Espargaro says the Balaton Park MotoGP track is “physical” but is satisfied with its safety.

Pol Espargaro. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pol Espargaro. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Ahead of the first Hungarian Grand Prix since 1992, MotoGP’s factory test riders have been to the Balaton Park circuit and have given their feedback on the track’s layout and safety.

The Balaton circuit is new on both the WorldSBK and MotoGP calendars for this year, and a test took place there at the end of June which featured test riders from all five MotoGP factories.

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl had spoken after the test and echoed the comments of HRC World Superbike riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, both of whom had a negative impression when they rode the track on stock versions of the CBR1000RR-R.

Bradl’s main complaint was the slowness of the track, the 2011 Moto2 World Champion saying it was not possible to use sixth gear because the straights are so short.

On the other hand, other test riders had different impressions.

“It feels good,” said KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

“It’s a small track, to be fair, but, anyway, it’s what it is. We have a lot of small tracks during the championship.

“There are a lot of changes of direction, which is going to make also the track a little bit physical, but it has its pluses and minuses.

“I have to say that I enjoy it, it’s nice, and the most important for us, the riders, and also for the championship, is everything related to the safety, which is our biggest concern – safety is good.

“Even if the speed is not so high, because the track is slow, we have a good safety conditions which is very important for us.”

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez agreed with his compatriot, Espargaro, saying: “The layout is nice. It’s a very technical track with a lot of chicanes.

“It’s a particular track. A slow one, with slow corners, but quite fun and a lot of work for the rider to find the lines and adapt to the track, so I think we can have good races here.”

Ducati's Michele Pirro focused on the slowness of the track.

“It’s not fast, not long straights,” he said.

“It’s just slow corners and many chicanes, many slow chicanes.

“It’s a very technical track, but I’ve enjoyed it and tried to learn, to keep the data for the engineers to work for the race.”

Aprilia’s primary test rider, Lorenzo Savadori, was unable to take part in the Balaton test because he had to replace Jorge Martin at the Dutch TT, so the Noale marque relied on Matteo Baiocco for its first taste of Balaton.

“The track is very slow, but also the gearing – we are focused on the gearing because it’s the main target for this test, to give Marco [Bezzecchi] the best bike for the race,” Baiocco said.

“It’s very short. Something very close to Sachsenring, something very demanding for the rider, also for the body, for the training, it will be very hard.

“But, sure, they are so fast and they will go fast also here.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
37s ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari talks after strategy disagreement
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
14m ago
Max Verstappen dodges questions about Mercedes F1 links
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
32m ago
How McLaren’s advantage has left Charles Leclerc ‘lost for words’ in F1 2025
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
48m ago
Yuki Tsunoda getting ‘more support than ever’ from Red Bull F1 bosses
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
F1 News
1h ago
‘Mentally ready’ Isack Hadjar ‘curious’ to tackle Red Bull’s troubled F1 car
Isack Hadjar

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Former Moto2 rider Borja Gomez dies following Magny-Cours crash
Borja Gomez, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell’s firm response to Max Verstappen rumours: “I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere”
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris: I haven’t proven I’m the number one driver in Formula 1
Lando Norris, McLaren
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia: “Priority” to keep Jorge Martin, otherwise “only two options”
Massimo Rivola
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner branded ‘wrong man’ to lead Red Bull as Max Verstappen exit talk intensifies
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen