WorldSBK riders get first taste of Balaton Park: “I simply don’t like it”

A test at Balaton Park saw many WorldSBK riders get their first experience of the new Hungarian circuit on the calendar.

Among those present were the Honda HRC riders, riding stock versions of the CBR1000RR-R, neither of whom seemed particularly impressed by the circuit.

“The track could be better, but at least today we managed to make some laps,” said Xavi Vierge.

“Riding a bike is always a good plan, so I learned a new circuit while enjoying riding the street version of the CBR.

“Also, I did a bit of moto training, which was useful as I continue my recovery ahead of Donington.”

Iker Lecuona, who rode at a Suzuka 8 Hours test after the Emilia-Romagna Round which confirmed his place on the factory Honda team for this year’s edition of the endurance race, added: “Within two weeks I’ve ridden three different version of the CBR – my race bike, the Suzuka 8 Hour version and now the street version. It’s been fun!

“Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for the Balaton track, I simply don’t like it!”

Honda HRC team manager Jose Escamez added that there are also concerns over safety.

“Balaton Park has done an amazing job – the facilities are very nice,” Escamez said.

“That said, it’s a challenging layout, and, from a safety perspective, there may still be some improvements to be made.

“The riders completed a few runs on the stock bikes to get familiar with the layout. We’re very grateful to Team LCR for their support with this test.”

Other World Superbike riders taking part in the test at Balaton included Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Sam and Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Nicolo Bulega; all riding, like the HRC riders, stock versions of their WorldSBK machines.

Moto2 rider Diogo Moreira also made the trip to Hungary between races this weekend, the Brazilian set to compete at the Dutch TT at Assen this weekend.