Alvaro Bautista criticises WorldSBK weight rule: "Making me risk my life"

Alvaro Bautista has continued his criticism of the minimum weight rules in WorldSBK, saying they put riders “at greater risk”.

Bautista previously described the minimum weight rules in WorldSBK as “discrimination”, before calling them "stupid", in a public attack against the rules – introduced at the beginning of the 2024 season – that began after the Emilia-Romagna Round of the 2025 World Superbike season in May, shortly after Ducati informed Bautista that it would not be continuing with him in its factory team in 2026 on the terms of the current agreement that exists between the two parties.

Two-time WorldSBK Champion Bautista has now added to his criticism of the rules, now for perceived negative impacts on safety.

“It's all about safety,” Alvaro Bautista said in an interview with Spanish sports publication AS.

“A bike with 7kg more has much more inertia when it comes to stopping the bike, when it comes to exiting the curves, entering the curves.

“Both the FIM and Dorna, and the World Superbike always try to ensure the safety of the riders, and they do it great, since this is a risky sport, a lot of risk.

“And with the great work they do, well, don't let this go too far. It's not a tantrum of mine, it's a real thing, it can be demonstrated.

“The important thing is to make this sport safe and that we can all enjoy. They are putting the lives of light riders at greater risk.”

Bautista added: “They put more inertia on the bikes and, therefore, more risks. They are already motorcycles that are difficult for us to move and they put more weight on us.

“Safety is always being ensured and it turns out that, with this rule, you are increasing the risk to the riders who have to put the weight [on the bike].

“We are always looking after the safety of the riders, and they are making me more unsafe. They are making me risk my life more than others.

“Why? Because I'm tiny? Is that why I have to risk my life more than others?

“Well, it doesn't seem logical to me.

“I'm not against the Federation, neither Dorna nor SBK. I support them and I am very happy with all the security work they do.

“This is simply that we take a step further, to improve safety.”