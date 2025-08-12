WorldSBK rider confirms a race in national championship amid 2026 uncertainty

Dominique Aegerter will race the upcoming round of the German IDM Superbike series at Assen, it has been announced.

The Swiss World Superbike regular, whose replacement for the 2026 WorldSBK season at GRT Yamaha was recently announced as Stefano Manzi, will fill in at Team SWPN for its full-time rider, Jan Mohr.

It will mark an IDM return for Aegerter, who previously raced in the German national championship between 2004–2006 before his move to the grand prix paddock in 2007.

For Aegerter, the replacement ride at Assen, scheduled for 15–17 August, presents an opportunity to fill some of the time between races in WorldSBK, which last raced on the last weekend of July and will not line-up again until 7–9 September when the French Round takes place at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours.

“First of all, I would like to wish Jan Mohr a speedy recovery,” Dominique Aegerter said.

“I am happy to replace him and it is nice to ride again in the IDM, where I was also active in 2004, 2005 and 2006. A championship where I was vice-champion in the 125cc class.

“Assen is a circuit that I know very well and where I like to come. I will do everything I can to fight for good results and to make it a great event for Team SWPN and all sponsors and spectators.

“Thank you to Yamaha Motor Europe, my current GYTR GRT WorldSBK Team and my manager for making this participation possible which fits perfectly into the current summer break of the World Superbike.”

Mohr has been out of action in the IDM since the end of June when he crashed at Most and sustained a concussion from which he has not yet fully recovered. The Austrian rider was also due to compete at the Suzuka 8 Hours with the Japanese Hamaguchi Racing Team, which ultimately retired from the third round of the Endurance World Championship, held on 3 August and won overall by Honda HRC, after 111 laps.

The IDM is not the only national superbike championship from outside the Netherlands to be heading to Assen in 2025, with BSB set to make its return to the historic Dutch track in September.