World Superbike legend Troy Bayliss says he has been released from hospital and is recovering at home now following a serious riding incident last week.

The Australian, a three-time World Superbike champion, posted on his Instagram on Monday 5 August that he had to be rushed to hospital following an incident while out riding.

Bayliss revealed he injured seven of his ribs, as well as his collarbone, while also suffering a punctured lung in the accident.

On Sunday 10 August, Bayliss provided his first update in a week, in which he says he has returned home to begin his recovery.

Details on exactly what happened are still to be revealed, but Bayliss posted a picture of a scuffed motocross helmet with a thank you message to manufacturer Suomy.

“Back home yesterday afternoon, going from bed to sofa and managing 10 minutes or so on feet before needing more rest,” Bayliss wrote.

“Thanks to everyone for messages and staff at the hospital, Kimbo [Kim Bayliss] - my private nurse at home: I can see she hadn’t sold the bikes, so things are looking good!

“Also [thanks to] Suomy helmets for keeping my head in as good shape as possible.”

Bayliss, 52-years old, had only recently returned to riding having broken his ankle earlier this year.

The Australian competed in World Superbikes full-time from 2000 until 2002, and again from 2006 to 2008 with Ducati, before making a brief return as a stand-in with the Italian marque for the injured Davide Giugliano.

The Australian won his first world title in 2001 and narrowly missed out again in 2002 in a showdown with Colin Edwards at Imola.

In 2003 he made the move to MotoGP with Ducati, scoring four podiums over the next two seasons before switching to Honda machinery in 2005.

At the end of that season he returned to World Superbikes with Ducati and won the title in 2006.

That same year, he made a one-off appearance with Ducati in MotoGP at the Valencia Grand Prix and won.

His final World Superbike title followed in 2008, after which he retired.

Following his brief two-round return in 2015, Bayliss spent several seasons racing in the Australian Superbike Championship.