Danilo Petrucci will replace Toprak Razgatlioglu at BMW for the 2026 WorldSBK season, it has been announced.

Petrucci, who will enter his fourth season of WorldSBK next season, will join BMW next year as he switches away from Ducati and the Barni Spark team for the first time in his World Superbike career.

The Italian will arrive at the factory team of the Bavarian marque as a three-time race winner, and potentially as the bronze medallist in the 2025 season – a position he currently holds and for which he is fighting against Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli.

BMW's statement announcing the signing of Petrucci only references the 2026 season but does not specify the length of the contract on which the Italian has been signed to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“I’m really happy to join BMW Motorrad Motorsport for the next season in World Superbikes and proud that I will ride the bike that currently bears the number one,” Danilo Petrucci said of his signing with BMW.

“It was my target to ride a factory bike because I really want to fight for the World Championship title.

“So, I think that this is the step that I needed to get in the position to achieve that goal. I can’t wait to join the team and I want to thank everyone at BMW and all those people at home who support me.

“I also want to thank the Barni Spark Racing Team for these three years in World Superbikes and that they enabled me to get into a factory team, which has been my target.”

Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, Sven Blusch, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Danilo Petrucci to our BMW Motorrad Motorsport family in 2026. We are confident that we can continue our success story in WorldSBK with Danilo.

“His move to BMW Motorrad Motorsport is more than just a new contract – it is a recognition of his hard work throughout his career.

“Danilo has more than earned his place as a factory rider, and we are convinced that his passion and skill will help lead our team into the future. His impressive career across various motorsport disciplines is a testament to his talent and ability to perform under the most demanding conditions.

“Danilo has not only excelled on the track but has also won the hearts of fans with his unique character and authenticity.

“He’s a true fighter who never gives up, and his positive attitude inspires not only his team but everyone who follows him.

“We look forward to the challenges and successes ahead, and we are proud to soon have ‘Petrux’ as a member of our BMW Motorrad Motorsport family.”

Petrucci’s teammate is unconfirmed at present. Michael van der Mark currently holds the second BMW seat and currently lies 15th in the riders’ standings on 70 points. Moto2 rider Aron Canet has also been linked with BMW for the 2026 WorldSBK season.