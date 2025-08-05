Yamaha World Superbike rider Andrea Locatelli says his podium finish at last weekend’s Suzuka 8 Hours is “one of the best memories of my life”.

Locatelli, who races for Yamaha’s factory team in World Superbikes, was selected alongside Suzuka stalwart Katsuyuki Nakasuga and MotoGP star Jack Miller to leads the brand’s works effort in this year’s Suzuka 8 Hours.

A constant frontrunner throughout the event, the No.21 Yamaha was denied victory in a thrilling conclusion to the race against the Johann Zarco and Takumi Takahashi-helmed factory Honda entry.

Though disappointed to miss out on the win, Locatelli remains buoyed by Yamaha’s podium last weekend and believes it’s an experience that will help him when he returns to the World Superbike campaign.

“It was a super hot and difficult weekend, but Jack, Nakasuga, and I all gave it our best,” he said

"As a member of the Yamaha family, I'm very proud to have stood on the podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours, and I'm thankful for the support of so many team members.

“We finished in second place and broke the race circuit record.

“My name will remain there until at least next year, which is wonderful. It's a shame we couldn't quite set a record in the Top 10 Trial, but overall, the 8 Hours was absolutely amazing!

“The whole race weekend I spent here in Japan was the best. The track is fantastic, and the atmosphere created by the Japanese fans is unbelievable.

“While I've experienced racing in Japan before, like the Japanese GP at Motegi, the 8 Hours is special.

“Seeing all the blue lights waving in the stands after dark left me with a feeling I can't describe.

“I really can't put it into words (laughs). I'd say it's definitely one of the best memories of my life, but I'm so moved that I can't express it well.

“Maybe after a few days, looking at all the photos will help me process what happened, but right now I can't explain it.

“I'll take this experience use it to help me in WorldSBK.

“I believe life is a constant learning process. I take something from every experience and apply it to racing. That's my approach.

“We're professional riders, so we're able to experience all kinds of things.

“The 8 Hours is one of them. I'll take this experience and use it to make another step.

“That's what's needed to overcome any situation and win, and that's why I want to compete in the 8 Hours again, to win and prove that I've taken that next step.”