"Can't put into words, so moved" after one of motorcycle racing's classic events

Andrea Locatelli reflects on 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours

Andrea Locatelli, Yamaha, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours
Andrea Locatelli, Yamaha, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours
© Yamaha

Yamaha World Superbike rider Andrea Locatelli says his podium finish at last weekend’s Suzuka 8 Hours is “one of the best memories of my life”.

Locatelli, who races for Yamaha’s factory team in World Superbikes, was selected alongside Suzuka stalwart Katsuyuki Nakasuga and MotoGP star Jack Miller to leads the brand’s works effort in this year’s Suzuka 8 Hours.

A constant frontrunner throughout the event, the No.21 Yamaha was denied victory in a thrilling conclusion to the race against the Johann Zarco and Takumi Takahashi-helmed factory Honda entry.

Though disappointed to miss out on the win, Locatelli remains buoyed by Yamaha’s podium last weekend and believes it’s an experience that will help him when he returns to the World Superbike campaign.

“It was a super hot and difficult weekend, but Jack, Nakasuga, and I all gave it our best,” he said

"As a member of the Yamaha family, I'm very proud to have stood on the podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours, and I'm thankful for the support of so many team members.

“We finished in second place and broke the race circuit record.

“My name will remain there until at least next year, which is wonderful. It's a shame we couldn't quite set a record in the Top 10 Trial, but overall, the 8 Hours was absolutely amazing!

“The whole race weekend I spent here in Japan was the best. The track is fantastic, and the atmosphere created by the Japanese fans is unbelievable.

“While I've experienced racing in Japan before, like the Japanese GP at Motegi, the 8 Hours is special.

“Seeing all the blue lights waving in the stands after dark left me with a feeling I can't describe.

“I really can't put it into words (laughs). I'd say it's definitely one of the best memories of my life, but I'm so moved that I can't express it well.

“Maybe after a few days, looking at all the photos will help me process what happened, but right now I can't explain it.

“I'll take this experience use it to help me in WorldSBK.

“I believe life is a constant learning process. I take something from every experience and apply it to racing. That's my approach.

“We're professional riders, so we're able to experience all kinds of things.

“The 8 Hours is one of them. I'll take this experience and use it to make another step.

“That's what's needed to overcome any situation and win, and that's why I want to compete in the 8 Hours again, to win and prove that I've taken that next step.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tests at new MotoGP track - there’s already a reason he’ll love it
29m ago
Marc Marquez, Michele Pirro, Balaton Park track day
F1 News
Toto Wolff gives 50-50 hint on George Russell's Mercedes contract timing
1h ago
George Russell and Toto Wolff
F1 News
Red Bull explain why data “points towards” performance which the eye can’t see
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
I was Red Bull’s first F1 driver, but I nearly quit after one lap
1h ago
David Coulthard at Red Bull's Jerez test in December 2004
BSB
Glenn Irwin stunningly moves BSB teams: The reaction LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
Glenn Irwin

More News

BSB News
Glenn Irwin joins OMG Yamaha in BSB following shock PBM split
2h ago
Glenn Irwin, PBM Ducati, 2025 Snetterton BSB
F1 News
“Tired” Lewis Hamilton urged to ask Ferrari to pay out contract and quit F1
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo names MotoGP rider who would be “scary” on a Ducati
3h ago
Ducati
BSB News
Glenn Irwin responds to PBM BSB split statement with his side of the story
3h ago
Glenn Irwin
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo accused of losing “need to succeed” after Red Bull F1 exit
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo