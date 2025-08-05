Ex-Moto3 rider to make BSB debut as replacement for Lewis Rollo

A replacement for the injured Lewis Rollo has been named by Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia.

Danny Webb, a former Moto3 rider, will make his debut in the British Superbike Championship at Thruxton this weekend.

Webb raced for seven years in 125cc and Moto3 classes, and was most recently in the FIM Endurance Championship.

But he has got the nod to race an Aprilia at Thruxton while Rollo heals from injuries sustained in pre-season.

Webb said: “I’m really looking forward to racing at Thruxton with the team. I’ve not rode a BSB spec bike before and haven’t been to Thruxton for a few years, so there is no expectations.

"I am coming to enjoy riding and helping improve the package with my experience, it should be a great opportunity.

“I’m also looking forward to racing in the UK with the home crowd, which I don’t do that often. A big thanks to the Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia team for giving me the opportunity.”

Team Owner Chris Barnes said: “It was a difficult decision to temporarily stand Lewis down, however for him to have the best chance of a full recovery it’s the right decision.

“I am looking forward to having Danny ride the Aprilia and to work with his crew chief who also has a wealth of experience.

"We are a new team to superbikes and as such have so much to learn off track and behind the scenes.

"It’s no secret we have had a few challenges this year with the superbike so every round we do is important and helps make the foundations of the team stronger.

“My focus is building a team that can compete at the front of BSB for 2026 so we need to get our house in order first to do that, I have some big decisions to make over the next few weeks that will be key to our pursuit of success.

“For now, I want Lewis to take as long as he needs to get back to full fitness then he can show everyone just how fast he can be.”