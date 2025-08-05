Ex-Moto3 rider to make BSB debut as replacement for Lewis Rollo

Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia announce BSB replacement rider

BSB
BSB

A replacement for the injured Lewis Rollo has been named by Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia.

Danny Webb, a former Moto3 rider, will make his debut in the British Superbike Championship at Thruxton this weekend.

Webb raced for seven years in 125cc and Moto3 classes, and was most recently in the FIM Endurance Championship.

But he has got the nod to race an Aprilia at Thruxton while Rollo heals from injuries sustained in pre-season.

Webb said: “I’m really looking forward to racing at Thruxton with the team. I’ve not rode a BSB spec bike before and haven’t been to Thruxton for a few years, so there is no expectations. 

"I am coming to enjoy riding and helping improve the package with my experience, it should be a great opportunity.

“I’m also looking forward to racing in the UK with the home crowd, which I don’t do that often. A big thanks to the Sencat by Swan Racing Aprilia team for giving me the opportunity.”

Team Owner Chris Barnes said: “It was a difficult decision to temporarily stand Lewis down, however for him to have the best chance of a full recovery it’s the right decision.

“I am looking forward to having Danny ride the Aprilia and to work with his crew chief who also has a wealth of experience. 

"We are a new team to superbikes and as such have so much to learn off track and behind the scenes. 

"It’s no secret we have had a few challenges this year with the superbike so every round we do is important and helps make the foundations of the team stronger.

“My focus is building a team that can compete at the front of BSB for 2026 so we need to get our house in order first to do that, I have some big decisions to make over the next few weeks that will be key to our pursuit of success.

“For now, I want Lewis to take as long as he needs to get back to full fitness then he can show everyone just how fast he can be.”

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Toto Wolff gives 50-50 hint on George Russell's Mercedes contract timing
23m ago
George Russell and Toto Wolff
F1 News
Red Bull explain why data “points towards” performance which the eye can’t see
41m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
I was Red Bull’s first F1 driver, but I nearly quit after one lap
53m ago
David Coulthard at Red Bull's Jerez test in December 2004
BSB
Glenn Irwin stunningly moves BSB teams: The reaction LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Glenn Irwin
BSB News
Glenn Irwin joins OMG Yamaha in BSB following shock PBM split
1h ago
Glenn Irwin, PBM Ducati, 2025 Snetterton BSB

More News

F1 News
“Tired” Lewis Hamilton urged to ask Ferrari to pay out contract and quit F1
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo names MotoGP rider who would be “scary” on a Ducati
2h ago
Ducati
BSB News
Glenn Irwin responds to PBM BSB split statement with his side of the story
2h ago
Glenn Irwin
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo accused of losing “need to succeed” after Red Bull F1 exit
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo
BSB News
Glenn Irwin and PBM Ducati shock break-up days after he announced BSB return
2h ago
Glenn Irwin