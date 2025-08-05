Glenn Irwin joins OMG Yamaha in BSB following shock PBM split

The OMG Racing Yamaha team has announced that Glenn Irwin will join the squad for the rest of the 2025 British Superbike Championship following his shock Paul Bird Motorsport split.

On Tuesday 5 August, the PBM Ducati squad announced it had mutually parted ways with 2023 title runner-up Irwin over what it termed as a “point of conflict” over his planned return from injury.

Irwin suffered a back injury in a serious crash during June’s Snetterton round and subsequently underwent surgery, keeping him out for the following two events at Knockhill and Brands Hatch in July.

Last week Irwin announced that he was returning to racing this weekend at Thruxton - a round earlier than PBM has marked as the earliest point he could come back based on his recovery.

The fallout between both parties stems from PBM looking to avoid Irwin risking further injury by coming too soon, while Irwin - who released his own statement on Tuesday - says he has been passed fit by doctors to return.

The OMG Yamaha squad, who sits second in the championship currently with Kyle Ryde, has now announced that it is expanding to a two-rider effort to field Irwin from this weekend’s Thruxton round.

“Nitrous Competitions OMG Racing are excited to have Glenn join the team,” team owner David Williams said.

“Between him and Kyle, we believe we have the strongest pairing on the current grid, and are entering the second half of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season with a stronger sense of optimism than ever.”

The 2025 season has been a chaotic one for the OMG team, who won the BSB title last year with Ryde.

At the start of the year, OMG sensationally announced it was quitting its racing activities due to “a significant unforeseen commercial matter”.

But it was saved on the eve of the 2025 BSB campaign, with OMG scaling back to a one-rider effort for reigning champion Ryde.

After the first five rounds of the 2025 season, Ryde is 34 points down on current series leader Bradley Ray after taking a first win of the year last time out at Brands Hatch.

At PBM, 2019 BSB champion and former MotoGP racer Scott Redding will see out the rest of the campaign.