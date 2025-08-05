Glenn Irwin and PBM Ducati shock break-up days after he announced BSB return

Glenn Irwin and the Paul Bird Motorsport Ducati team has announced a shock split “by mutual consent”.

Irwin had only announced his return from injury - which he claimed would be this weekend at Thruxton - days ago.

But a dispute over his comeback date has led to a surprise split.

In a statement issued on Tuesday 5 August, the team states a “point of conflict” has emerged between both parties on “competition expectations”, leading to the mutual termination of their contract to allow Irwin to pursue other opportunities to return to racing earlier.

The full statement read: “Hager PBM Ducati and Glenn Irwin have announced that their contractual relationship has been terminated by mutual consent.

“Following Glenn's serious accident at Snetterton in June and period of recovery it was the opinion of the team that his return should be deferred until at least after Round 7 at Cadwell Park.

“This decision was taken by the team management on the ground of managing competition expectations and a duty of care to Glenn as despite recovering to a position where ‘fitness to ride’ could potentially be achieved, the team felt that risks remained in this early period of recovery that a subsequent fall could result in a further, complicated injury.

“As a result of a point of conflict the parties have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, and Glenn is free to pursue other opportunities to fulfil his insistence to immediately return to competition.

“Irwin has had outstanding success with the team since making his BSB class debut with them in 2016, taking 19 wins and 23 podiums over six seasons, narrowly missing out on the 2023 Championship win by just half a point.

“Everyone at Hager PBM Ducati wishes Glenn all the very best in his continuing recovery and his future career.”

Scott Redding has deputised at PBM Ducati during Irwin's injury absence, and the team had confirmed he would stay for the rest of the season.

When Irwin announced his own comeback from injury, it was unconfirmed if PBM Ducati would run a second bike. Now, they will run only Redding.

Irwin injured himself in a bad crash at Snetterton which required surgery to the pelvis but, he claimed, he was able to return faster than expected.

Irwin first joined the team in 2016 for a three-season stint before returning after a spell with Honda in 2023.

In his tenure with PBM, Irwin has won 19 races and narrowly missed the 2023 BSB title to Tommy Bridewell.

