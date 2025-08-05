Glenn Irwin stunningly moves BSB teams: The reaction LIVE UPDATES!

13:54

Carl Fogarty theory intrigues BSB fans

BSB fans in the social media comments have come to an intriguing conclusion.

Days ago, Carl Fogarty's new BSB project claimed they were "close" to signing their first rider.

Fogarty will be team principal of a new BSB team called Superbike Advocates Racing in 2026.

They will be Ducati backed.

So who might their new rider be in 2026?

Perhaps either Glenn Irwin or Scott Redding might crop up.

Redding is tied to PBM Ducati for the rest of this year. Irwin has today joined OMG Racing Yamaha but is only contracted for the rest of 2025.

Imagine a Fogarty link-up with either Redding or Irwin!