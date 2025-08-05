Glenn Irwin stunningly moves BSB teams: The reaction LIVE UPDATES!
Live reaction after Glenn Irwin confirms a change of BSB teams
Glenn Irwin has joined a new British Superbike Championship team
- PBM Ducati explain reason for shock split
- Glenn Irwin countered with his side of the story
- Glenn Irwin joins OMG Racing Yamaha
BSB fans in the social media comments have come to an intriguing conclusion.
Days ago, Carl Fogarty's new BSB project claimed they were "close" to signing their first rider.
Fogarty will be team principal of a new BSB team called Superbike Advocates Racing in 2026.
They will be Ducati backed.
So who might their new rider be in 2026?
Perhaps either Glenn Irwin or Scott Redding might crop up.
Redding is tied to PBM Ducati for the rest of this year. Irwin has today joined OMG Racing Yamaha but is only contracted for the rest of 2025.
Imagine a Fogarty link-up with either Redding or Irwin!
Glenn Irwin was keen to demonstrate his fitness.
On July 6, Glenn Irwin thanked OMG Racing for helping to provide a hyperbaric chamber which assisted with his return from injury.
"Bloody hell that was fast! My phone nearly blew up So excited to join the reigning British Superbike champions OMGRacingUK and team up with the champ Kyle Ryde."
OMG Racing have come a long way in 2025.
Just weeks after winning the 2024 BSB title with Kyle Ryde, they shockingly quit racing due to “a significant unforeseen commercial matter”.
The team was saved by new funding on the eve of the 2025 BSB team.
They scaled back to a one-rider squad with just Kyle Ryde.
Now they have signed Glenn Irwin, one of BSB's top names.
OMG Racing's Kyle Ryde won the 2024 British Superbikes title.
Ryde also returned to winning ways last time out at Brands Hatch.
Ryde currently sits second in the championship behind Raceway Yamaha's Brad Ray.
There can be little doubt about the effectiveness of the machinery that Glenn Irwin will jump on!
Glenn Irwin must overcome a change of machinery, from Ducati to Yamaha, as well as recovering from injury.
Seeing him decked out in blue rather than red will be a shock this weekend.
It is Irwin's first time racing a Yamaha in BSB.
OMG Racing will now become a two-rider outfit to include Glenn Irwin.
They also run Kyle Ryde in BSB.
Glenn Irwin was then confirmed as a new rider for OMG Yamaha.
“Nitrous Competitions OMG Racing are excited to have Glenn join the team,” team owner David Williams said.
“Between him and Kyle, we believe we have the strongest pairing on the current grid, and are entering the second half of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season with a stronger sense of optimism than ever.”
Glenn Irwin swiftly told his side of the story.
He said: "I’m sure you’ve seen the news today that I have split with PBM.
“Just upon reading the statement, I just want to reiterate that I have been declared orthopedically fit, passed all the stage one single leg examinations and I have been returned 100% to full duties of riding bikes in the last seven days.
“I’m at Nutts [Corner] Circuit, I’m riding again today.
“Training has been as normal for the past week.
“But I do want to go on record to thank PBM for all the success we achieved together, all of their efforts, their times and support and love shown to me and my family.
“And I wish them all the best for the future and to Scott Redding. Good luck everybody.”
Out of the blue on Tuesday, PBM Ducati and Glenn Irwin announced their split.
They admitted the issue was a dispute about his readiness to race again.
A statement read: “Hager PBM Ducati and Glenn Irwin have announced that their contractual relationship has been terminated by mutual consent.
“Following Glenn's serious accident at Snetterton in June and period of recovery it was the opinion of the team that his return should be deferred until at least after Round 7 at Cadwell Park.
“This decision was taken by the team management on the ground of managing competition expectations and a duty of care to Glenn as despite recovering to a position where ‘fitness to ride’ could potentially be achieved, the team felt that risks remained in this early period of recovery that a subsequent fall could result in a further, complicated injury.
“As a result of a point of conflict the parties have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, and Glenn is free to pursue other opportunities to fulfil his insistence to immediately return to competition.
“Irwin has had outstanding success with the team since making his BSB class debut with them in 2016, taking 19 wins and 23 podiums over six seasons, narrowly missing out on the 2023 Championship win by just half a point.
“Everyone at Hager PBM Ducati wishes Glenn all the very best in his continuing recovery and his future career.”
Scott Redding was replacing Glenn Irwin during his injury absence for PBM Ducati.
It was quite a coup because Redding chose to leave the World Superbike Championship to rejoin BSB, where he is a former champion.
Redding then won a race at his second round with PBM Ducati at Brands Hatch.
By then, the team had confirmed their intention to keep Redding for the rest of 2025.
But PBM Ducati only run one bike. The assumption is that they'd introduce a second bike when Glenn Irwin was fit again.
But it hasn't worked out like that...
Glenn Irwin crashed while riding for PBM Ducati at Snetteron earlier this year.
His immediate reaction was that his 2025 BSB title hopes were over, as a result.
Irwin required surgery on his pelvis.
But last week, after setting a personal fastest lap in training, he surprisingly announced his intention to race this weekend at Thruxton.
This is where the problems began.
Glenn Irwin has split up with PBM Ducati and moved to OMG Racing Yamaha.
Both the break-up - and his new alliance - came out of the blue on Tuesday morning.
The trigger was a disagreement about Irwin's fitness and his comeback date after a serious injury.