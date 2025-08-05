Toto Wolff has teased that a contract announcement for George Russell could happen within the next month, revealing it’s “50-50”.

Russell is set to remain at Mercedes beyond this season after Max Verstappen confirmed his intention to stay at Red Bull.

Over the last year, Verstappen was heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes.

Russell was the first to officially confirm that talks were taking place between Mercedes and the Verstappen camp.

However, Verstappen finally ruled out a sensational move on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian GP.

Russell will likely stay alongside Kimi Antonelli for 2026, but no deal has yet been agreed.

Russell is likely to want a longer-term contract, while Mercedes might want to keep their options open for 2027, particularly if Verstappen is on the market again.

Speaking after the race at the Hungaroring, where Crash.net were in the paddock, Wolff said that there was “no reason to plan without George long-term”.

“Well, George has always had good cards, because he has delivered since 2018,” Wolff said.

“There wasn’t a season he wasn’t there, and nothing changed that in our thinking for next year.

“So, just because you don’t talk outside doesn’t mean that things are progressing in your relationship internally, and when it comes to contract, let’s see.

“We will come out and say what kind of term we’ve put forward, but definitely, his standing in the team is strong. He has shown it today again and there’s no reason to plan without George long-term.”

When asked about when Mercedes could announce Russell’s new deal, he replied: “We will choose a good moment. Maybe a funky grand prix with lots of fans and come out with that.”

He then responded “50-50” if it could be within the next four weeks - which is effectively before the Dutch Grand Prix.

Russell, Leclerc

Mercedes return to form in Hungary

Mercedes were back in the mix at the Hungarian GP, as Russell finished on the podium.

It was only Russell’s second podium appearance in the last eight races.

Mercedes reverted to an older suspension upgrade, which immediately improved

Russell and Antonelli’s feeling behind the wheel of the W16.

Russell overtook Leclerc in the closing stint of the race, as the Ferrari driver had an issue with his chassis.

Antonelli recovered to finish 10th after another poor qualifying display.