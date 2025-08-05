Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton should ask Ferrari to pay out his contract following a torrid weekend in Hungary.

Hamilton’s F1 future is in the spotlight following a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 and finished outside of the points.

The seven-time world champion’s demeanour after qualifying and the grand prix was understandably low.

Hamilton’s form and low mood have led to questions over his future at Ferrari.

Since joining Ferrari, Hamilton has struggled to make significant strides in performance, especially on race day.

After the race, the 40-year-old also delivered a cryptic message, alluding to something happening behind the scenes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ecclestone suggested that he and Ferrari could cut ties early, which would “work for both parties.”

“If I were Lewis, I would say to Ferrari that I wanted to be paid all my contract, in full,” Ecclestone said.

“They signed him because they thought he could do a job. It isn’t working so I can I can make way if you want me to, but that’s the arrangement. It could work for both parties. I wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to Lewis. He’s not fighting for a world championship and is at a stage of his life when it wouldn’t be worth him spending two years laid up in bed with a broken back or anything else nasty.

“He doesn’t need to take the risk any longer. He’s won seven world titles and that is quite enough.”

Bernie Ecclestone: Lewis Hamilton “tired” of F1

Bernie Ecclestone

Hamilton is F1's most successful driver statistically, with seven world titles and over 100 race wins.

However, things haven't gone his way since his cruel title defeat to Max Verstappen in 2021.

Mercedes failed to produce a race-winning car in his final three years with the team.

Teammate George Russell also outperformed Hamilton during this period.

Lewis Hamilton on track at the Hungarian GP

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was thought to reignite him as he looks to bow out of the sport with an eighth title.

Ecclestone thinks Hamilton is now going through the typical process any sportsman goes through after reaching the top.

“Lewis is very talented, was and probably still is,” Ecclestone added.

“But like a lot of leading sports personalities when they reach the top, there is only one way to go, and it’s not a good direction. It’s only down.

“They get tired. Lewis is tired. He’s been doing what he is doing forever. He needs a rest from it for good, a total reset to do something completely different.

“He may not think it, but he will soon get used to doing other stuff away from motor racing in retirement. I think he should have done it a while ago.

“The guy is not a cheat. But he would be cheating himself if he goes on. He should stop now. If I were looking after him I would negotiate with Ferrari immediately and say,

“If you have someone to replace Lewis, he’ll step aside.”