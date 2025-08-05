Glenn Irwin says he has “been declared orthopedically fit” to return to racing, following Paul Bird Motorsport’s statement that both parties have split.

On Tuesday morning, the PBM Ducati British Superbike Championship team announced that it had parted way by mutual consent with 2023 championship runner-up Irwin.

He has since joined OMG Racing Yamaha.

In a statement, PBM Ducati said “a point of conflict” over Irwin’s recovery and fitness to return to racing following a serious incident in June at Snetterton led to the decision.

PBM had set out a timeline of at least round seven at Cadwell Park at the end of August for Irwin to return, and felt Irwin’s push to get back to racing sooner posed too much risk.

In a brief video issued by Irwin in response to the news, he countered some of PBM’s claims by stating that he had passed all relevant medical checks to return to riding.

Despite the differing opinions, Irwin still stressed his gratitude to PBM for his time with the team.

“Hi everyone. I’m sure you’ve seen the news today that I have split with PBM,” he said.

“Just upon reading the statement, I just want to reiterate that I have been declared orthopedically fit, passed all the stage one single leg examinations and I have been returned 100% to full duties of riding bikes in the last seven days.

“I’m at Nutts [Corner] Circuit, I’m riding again today.

“Training has been as normal for the past week.

“But I do want to go on record to thank PBM for all the success we achieved together, all of their efforts, their times and support and love shown to me and my family.

“And I wish them all the best for the future and to Scott Redding. Good luck everybody.”

Irwin made his BSB debut with PBM in 2016 and spent his first three seasons in the class with the outfit, before returning in 2023 following a spell with Honda.

His place at the PBM squad will be taken by Scott Redding for the rest of the season, with the 2019 BSB champion and former MotoGP racer filling in already in Irwin’s absence.

It is unclear what Irwin’s next steps will be in BSB this season.

Racing in the series continues this weekend with the sixth round of the championship at Thruxton.