Glenn Irwin responds to PBM BSB split statement with his side of the story

Glenn Irwin countered a claim by PBM Ducati after shock split

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin says he has “been declared orthopedically fit” to return to racing, following Paul Bird Motorsport’s statement that both parties have split.

On Tuesday morning, the PBM Ducati British Superbike Championship team announced that it had parted way by mutual consent with 2023 championship runner-up Irwin.

He has since joined OMG Racing Yamaha.

In a statement, PBM Ducati said “a point of conflict” over Irwin’s recovery and fitness to return to racing following a serious incident in June at Snetterton led to the decision.

PBM had set out a timeline of at least round seven at Cadwell Park at the end of August for Irwin to return, and felt Irwin’s push to get back to racing sooner posed too much risk.

In a brief video issued by Irwin in response to the news, he countered some of PBM’s claims by stating that he had passed all relevant medical checks to return to riding.

Despite the differing opinions, Irwin still stressed his gratitude to PBM for his time with the team.

“Hi everyone. I’m sure you’ve seen the news today that I have split with PBM,” he said.

“Just upon reading the statement, I just want to reiterate that I have been declared orthopedically fit, passed all the stage one single leg examinations and I have been returned 100% to full duties of riding bikes in the last seven days.

“I’m at Nutts [Corner] Circuit, I’m riding again today.

“Training has been as normal for the past week.

“But I do want to go on record to thank PBM for all the success we achieved together, all of their efforts, their times and support and love shown to me and my family.

“And I wish them all the best for the future and to Scott Redding. Good luck everybody.”

Irwin made his BSB debut with PBM in 2016 and spent his first three seasons in the class with the outfit, before returning in 2023 following a spell with Honda.

His place at the PBM squad will be taken by Scott Redding for the rest of the season, with the 2019 BSB champion and former MotoGP racer filling in already in Irwin’s absence.

It is unclear what Irwin’s next steps will be in BSB this season.

Racing in the series continues this weekend with the sixth round of the championship at Thruxton.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tests at new MotoGP track - there’s already a reason he’ll love it
30m ago
Marc Marquez, Michele Pirro, Balaton Park track day
F1 News
Toto Wolff gives 50-50 hint on George Russell's Mercedes contract timing
1h ago
George Russell and Toto Wolff
F1 News
Red Bull explain why data “points towards” performance which the eye can’t see
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
I was Red Bull’s first F1 driver, but I nearly quit after one lap
1h ago
David Coulthard at Red Bull's Jerez test in December 2004
BSB
Glenn Irwin stunningly moves BSB teams: The reaction LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
Glenn Irwin

More News

BSB News
Glenn Irwin joins OMG Yamaha in BSB following shock PBM split
2h ago
Glenn Irwin, PBM Ducati, 2025 Snetterton BSB
F1 News
“Tired” Lewis Hamilton urged to ask Ferrari to pay out contract and quit F1
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo names MotoGP rider who would be “scary” on a Ducati
3h ago
Ducati
BSB News
Glenn Irwin responds to PBM BSB split statement with his side of the story
3h ago
Glenn Irwin
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo accused of losing “need to succeed” after Red Bull F1 exit
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo