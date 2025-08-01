Glenn Irwin confirms shock BSB return date after setting fastest lap in training

Glenn Irwin confirms BSB comeback date

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin will be back in action quicker than anybody expected.

Irwin has surprisingly confirmed his intention to compete at the next British Superbike Championship on August 8-10.

The PBM Ducati rider initially feared the bulk of his season was over after a serious crash at Snetterton.

Irwin wrote off his championship hopes after the incident and wasn’t expected to make a meaningful comeback to BSB before, at least, the latter rounds of 2025.

But after successfully surgery on his pelvis, Irwin will now jump back on his Ducati in the next BSB race.

“Great news,” he announced. “Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon has examined me and reviewed all the radiology and certified me fit for work!

“I spent the afternoon at Nutts Corner Circuit where I set my fastest lap of the year on my training bike!

“Thanks to my team for all their support, my sponsors, the fans and all the people who assisted in my recovery! See you all at Thruxton!”

Irwin started the season by finishing on the podium in four out of five races before his crash.

In his absence, PBM Ducati put Scott Redding on their bike. He duly won Race 2 at Brands Hatch last time out.

Redding has confirmed he has permanently swapped the World Superbike Championship for BSB for the rest of this year.

PBM Ducati currently only run one bike and, although it now seems clear they will double their presence on the grid when Irwin is back, they are yet to confirm this.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

