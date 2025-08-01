Boxer Josh Taylor unveils machinery to begin motorcycle racing

Josh Taylor, one of Britain’s top boxers, wants to swap the boxing ring for a motorcycle racing circuit.

Taylor won the undisputed super-lightweight championship to write his name into legend for British boxing and Scottish sport.

But he has retired from his day job on the advice of a doctor who warned he risked losing his eyesight if he fought on, and is now switching to his lifelong passion.

Taylor grew up surrounded by motorcycle racing.

His father raced at Knockhill in the Scottish Championship, and Taylor has shared pictures and memories of himself growing up in racing paddocks.

Now he no longer needs to protect himself for boxing, Taylor has unveiled some prized machinery - a Yamaha.

"That’s the wee track toy all finally ready to rock & roll,” he posted to social media.

"No got boxing to hold me back anymore.

"Cannae wait to get a shot on it."

Racer Wayne Fordyce was among several people to reply, telling Taylor: "Hope to see you do a couple rounds of the KMSC - [the Knockhill Motor Sport Club Scottish Championships] next year."

Taylor responded: "I intend to, but need to get some experience on the track first."

Josh Taylor and his dad

Taylor told ESPN in 2020: “Boxing wasn't even my first love growing up in Prestonpans. I've been into my motorbikes my whole life. That was my first love. I was going to races with my dad, he used to race at club level.

“I've been on bikes since I was 5 years old. I went to the Scottish Minimoto Championship, I think I came sixth there one year, and then moved into motocross. I had a couple of seasons in the Scottish Motocross Championship and did pretty well, I was finishing in the top three or five out of a field of 40 for my age.

“I had a couple of bad crashes -- but I don't think you can say you are a motorbike rider until you have had a crash.

“My mum and dad never had the money to buy all the equipment, so one time I was a little bit light for the bike and the suspension wasn't right.

“I was racing, and I was going flat out and hit a couple of bumps, and then I went flying over the handlebars at 60 mph. I landed on a big rock, and ended up badly bruising my kidneys and back.

“I was lucky I had all the protectors on ... but I was still left coughing blood, and passing blood. I couldn't stand up for a while. I was about 13, 14 at the time, but it didn't put me off motorbikes one bit. I learned from my mistake, that my suspension was too hard.

“It's a very expensive sport so to compete with the guys that were winning you need a lot of money for the bikes, repairs and place to ride. We never had the money to keep it going and stay competitive. It's an endless money pit. Plus, I started to get into boxing in my teens.

“I still have a bike to this day though. It's my passion, I couldn't imagine being without it. The sense of freedom and the adrenaline rush -- there's nothing quite like it. The only thing that comes close to it is boxing for the adrenaline rush. The excitement is just brilliant when you are going fast or over a jump. The need for speed is big within me, I guess.

“Every time I'm away from boxing I still go to motorbike race meetings, I have some friends that are racing, and I love watching it and meeting people there.

“I still have bikes to this day, but I've put them away because it's not worth risking my boxing career at the moment. Occasionally I will go for a little run down the countryside, but I have to be sensible with my boxing career. I've just bought a super Suzuki 450.

“I love watching MotoGP as well. I'm a big fan of Valentino Rossi, who is a multiple world champion. To still be competitive at the top level of MotoGP with guys half his age is unbelievable, plus he's a great character.”