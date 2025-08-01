2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris sets the pace on Friday at the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in FP2

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m15.624s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m15.915s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.023s
4Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.119s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.233s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.329s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.417s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.427s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.485s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.520s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.567s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.680s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.704s
14Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.791s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.812s
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.874s
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.946s
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m17.021s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.043s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.159s

Norris once again set the benchmark in FP2 as he pulled clear of teammate Oscar Piastri. 

In the afternoon, Norris ended up 0.291s faster than the Australian to continue his strong start to the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. 

The two McLarens came close to contact at the end of the session as Norris locked up under braking at Turn 1, but he managed to avoid accidentally wiping out his teammate. 

Charles Leclerc was once again third-quickest for Ferrari, ahead of the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, who returned after sitting out of FP1 with a muscle injury to his back.

Lewis Hamilton continued to lag behind Leclerc as he took sixth, seventh tenths off the pace, while George Russell placed P7 for Mercedes. 

Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli completed the top-10 order for Racing Bulls, Red Bull and Mercedes. 

It was a difficult session for reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who finished a lowly 14th. 

Norris pips Piastri in FP1

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.052s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m16.071s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.269s
4Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.681s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.734s
6Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.878s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.880s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.925s
9Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.940s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.958s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.984s
12Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.004s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.123s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.184s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m17.195s
16Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.269s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.393s
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.464s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.652s
20Paul AronESTStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.788s

Norris pipped teammate and world championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.019s to head the timesheet in first practice at the Hungaroring, as McLaren enjoyed a comfortable buffer over their rivals. 

Charles Leclerc was McLaren's closest challenger in third, but the Ferrari driver's best lap was 0.217s slower than what Norris managed. 

Isack Hadjar was a surprise fourth for Racing Bulls as he split the Ferrari pair ahead of Hungary specialist and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was over six tenths off the pace in fifth. 

Oliver Bearman put his Haas sixth, ahead of the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, who were separated by less than a tenth. 

Max Verstappen, who has finally committed to Red Bull for 2026, was ninth, while Lance Stroll rounded out the top-10 in his Aston Martin. 

Teammate Fernando Alonso chose to sit out of FP1 as he recovers from a muscle injury in his back, which provided an opportunity for Felipe Drugovich to deputise. 

The Brazilian ended up 16th in the FP1 order, ahead of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda. 

Paul Aron's second FP1 outing for Sauber was cut-short after nine laps due to a technical issue. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1 makes big decision on a controversial rule for showpiece grand prix
2m ago
Carlos Sainz, Williams
F1 News
Max Verstappen faces FIA investigation for bizarre F1 Hungarian GP incident
12m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 Results
2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
25m ago
Lando Norris
RR News
Isle of Man TT winner provides road racing future update: ‘I’m not retiring, but…’
1h ago
Lee Johnston
F1
2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Former Italian MotoGP racer says Marc Marquez should apologise for 2015
1h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
The door may be open for a joint F1/MotoGP round - but is it really needed?
2h ago
Valentino Rossi, Lewis Hamilton, Valencia 2019
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda: ‘Let’s see if I get the same car’ before comparing to Max Verstappen
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
Highly rated American driver emerges as Cadillac F1 contender after revealing talks
2h ago
Jak Crawford
MotoGP News
Extraordinary image of Jack Miller's flying Yamaha after high-speed Suzuka crash
3h ago
Jack Miller