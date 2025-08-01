2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Lando Norris sets the pace on Friday at the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in FP2

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m15.624s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m15.915s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.023s 4 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.119s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.233s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.329s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.417s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.427s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.485s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.520s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.567s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.680s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.704s 14 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.791s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.812s 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.874s 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.946s 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m17.021s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.043s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.159s

Norris once again set the benchmark in FP2 as he pulled clear of teammate Oscar Piastri.

In the afternoon, Norris ended up 0.291s faster than the Australian to continue his strong start to the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

The two McLarens came close to contact at the end of the session as Norris locked up under braking at Turn 1, but he managed to avoid accidentally wiping out his teammate.

Charles Leclerc was once again third-quickest for Ferrari, ahead of the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, who returned after sitting out of FP1 with a muscle injury to his back.

Lewis Hamilton continued to lag behind Leclerc as he took sixth, seventh tenths off the pace, while George Russell placed P7 for Mercedes.

Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli completed the top-10 order for Racing Bulls, Red Bull and Mercedes.

It was a difficult session for reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who finished a lowly 14th.

Norris pips Piastri in FP1

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m16.052s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m16.071s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.269s 4 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.681s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.734s 6 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.878s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.880s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.925s 9 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.940s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.958s 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.984s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.004s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.123s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.184s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m17.195s 16 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.269s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.393s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.464s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.652s 20 Paul Aron EST Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.788s

Norris pipped teammate and world championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.019s to head the timesheet in first practice at the Hungaroring, as McLaren enjoyed a comfortable buffer over their rivals.

Charles Leclerc was McLaren's closest challenger in third, but the Ferrari driver's best lap was 0.217s slower than what Norris managed.

Isack Hadjar was a surprise fourth for Racing Bulls as he split the Ferrari pair ahead of Hungary specialist and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was over six tenths off the pace in fifth.

Oliver Bearman put his Haas sixth, ahead of the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, who were separated by less than a tenth.

Max Verstappen, who has finally committed to Red Bull for 2026, was ninth, while Lance Stroll rounded out the top-10 in his Aston Martin.

Teammate Fernando Alonso chose to sit out of FP1 as he recovers from a muscle injury in his back, which provided an opportunity for Felipe Drugovich to deputise.

The Brazilian ended up 16th in the FP1 order, ahead of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda.

Paul Aron's second FP1 outing for Sauber was cut-short after nine laps due to a technical issue.