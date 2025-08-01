2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris sets the pace on Friday at the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in FP2
|2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.624s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.915s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.023s
|4
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.119s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.233s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.329s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.417s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.427s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.485s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.520s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.567s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.680s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.704s
|14
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.791s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.812s
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.874s
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.946s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m17.021s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.043s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.159s
Norris once again set the benchmark in FP2 as he pulled clear of teammate Oscar Piastri.
In the afternoon, Norris ended up 0.291s faster than the Australian to continue his strong start to the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.
The two McLarens came close to contact at the end of the session as Norris locked up under braking at Turn 1, but he managed to avoid accidentally wiping out his teammate.
Charles Leclerc was once again third-quickest for Ferrari, ahead of the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, who returned after sitting out of FP1 with a muscle injury to his back.
Lewis Hamilton continued to lag behind Leclerc as he took sixth, seventh tenths off the pace, while George Russell placed P7 for Mercedes.
Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli completed the top-10 order for Racing Bulls, Red Bull and Mercedes.
It was a difficult session for reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who finished a lowly 14th.
Norris pips Piastri in FP1
|2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.052s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.071s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.269s
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.681s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.734s
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.878s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.880s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.925s
|9
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.940s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.958s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.984s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.004s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.123s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.184s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m17.195s
|16
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.269s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.393s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.464s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.652s
|20
|Paul Aron
|EST
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.788s
Norris pipped teammate and world championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.019s to head the timesheet in first practice at the Hungaroring, as McLaren enjoyed a comfortable buffer over their rivals.
Charles Leclerc was McLaren's closest challenger in third, but the Ferrari driver's best lap was 0.217s slower than what Norris managed.
Isack Hadjar was a surprise fourth for Racing Bulls as he split the Ferrari pair ahead of Hungary specialist and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was over six tenths off the pace in fifth.
Oliver Bearman put his Haas sixth, ahead of the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, who were separated by less than a tenth.
Max Verstappen, who has finally committed to Red Bull for 2026, was ninth, while Lance Stroll rounded out the top-10 in his Aston Martin.
Teammate Fernando Alonso chose to sit out of FP1 as he recovers from a muscle injury in his back, which provided an opportunity for Felipe Drugovich to deputise.
The Brazilian ended up 16th in the FP1 order, ahead of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda.
Paul Aron's second FP1 outing for Sauber was cut-short after nine laps due to a technical issue.