Formula 1 has announced that the mandatory two-pitstop rule will remain in place for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix despite the controversy it generated upon its introduction this year.

In a bid to spice up the action at Circuit de Monaco, which is notoriously difficult for overtaking, F1 mandated drivers to use at least three different sets of tyres during the race, effectively enforcing a minimum of two pitstops.

Usually, tyre degradation is so low in Monte Carlo that drivers can complete the race with just two sets of tyres, but a one-stop strategy is not considered ideal by the rulemakers from an entertainment standpoint.

The two-stop solution was hence expected to generate some jeopardy and lead to change of positions in the pitlane, but its introduction this year led to certain unexpected outcomes.

Both Williams and Racing Bulls instructed their second driver to drive slowly and build a buffer for their other car running ahead on track.

This strategy, while controversial, was successful, with Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson finishing sixth and eighth respectively for Racing Bulls, while Williams also secured a double points finish with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz taking the chequered flag in ninth and 10th place respectively.

Albon and Sainz’s crawling pace drew the ire of Mercedes driver George Russell, who became so frustrated that he cut the chicane to overtake Albon, as he preferred to take a penalty instead of sitting behind him any further.

While there were calls to review the situation, F1 has now included the two-pitstop rule for Monaco in the updated sporting regulations for the 2026 season.

As was the case this year, failure to comply with the requirement will lead to disqualification, unless the race is suspended and cannot be restarted.

“For the race in Monaco, each driver must use at least three (3) sets of tyres of any specification described in Article B6.1.1a during the race and, unless they have used intermediate or wet weather tyres during the race, each driver must use at least two (2) different specifications of dryweather tyres during the race, at least one (1) of which must be a mandatory dry-weather Race tyre specification (Article B6.1.2),” read Article 3.6 of the sporting regulations.

“Unless the Race is suspended and cannot be re-started, failure to comply with these requirements will result in the disqualification of the relevant driver from the Race results.

“For all races except the race in Monaco, if the Race is suspended and cannot be re-started, thirty (30) seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who was did not, when required to do so, use at least two (2) specifications of dry-weather tyre during the race.

“For the race in Monaco, if the race is suspended and cannot be re-started, thirty (30) seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who did not, when required to do so, use at least two (2) specifications of dry-weather tyre during the race, or who did not use at least three (3) sets of tyres of any specification during the race.

“Furthermore, an additional thirty (30) seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who used only one (1) set of tyres of any specification during the race.