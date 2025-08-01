Pramac MotoGP rider Jack Miller walked away unscathed after a high-speed crash during the qualifying for the Suzuka 8 Hours on Friday.

Miller was taking part in the Yellow Rider group session in the afternoon when he suffered a major crash at Turn 1, a tricky downhill right-hander which almost immediately leads to the next corner.

His factory Yamaha R1 took heavy damage in the incident, but the Australian was able to return to walk back to the garage without sustaining any injuries.

Jack Miller explains Suzuka 8 Hours crash

Jack Miller's crash at Suzuka today 😱 Rider ok. https://t.co/KCrYl9eZcQ — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) August 1, 2025

The 30-year-old attributed the shunt to his struggles with braking, especially in qualifying trim.

“All okay,” he told the FIM Endurance World Championship. “Honestly, I’m suffering there a lot to stop the bike.

“We’re a little bit soft in the front and in full time attack mode you know you ask a little bit more and she said ‘no más’.

“It’s been a good day so far and thankfully I’m okay, Turn 1 is a fast spot and the wall is quite close so I’m glad [I’m okay].”

Miller was first on the leaderboard when he lost control of the bike about halfway through the 20-minute session at Suzuka.

His best time of 2m05.816s was still good enough for third place at the end of the session, with fellow MotoGP rider Johann Zarco on the factory Honda bike and Dan Linfoot on the Yoshimura Suzuki the only riders going quicker than him in the final 10 minutes.

Miller, four-time event winner Katsuyuki Nakasuga and World Superbike ace Andrea Locatelli ended up third overall in Friday qualifying, with Miller and Locatelli’s laps counting towards their average lap time of 2m05.539s.

The factory Yamaha team will now compete for pole position in the Top 10 Trial on Saturday, where its two nominated riders will be eighth in the running order.