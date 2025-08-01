Fernando Alonso has delivered a positive update on his ongoing back injury after missing first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

On Friday morning, Aston Martin announced that Alonso would miss first practice at the Hungaroring.

They announced: “In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back,” an Aston Martin team statement said.

“As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.

“Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll.”

Alonso returned to the cockpit of his Aston Martin in FP2.

The two-time world champion set the fifth-fastest time, 0.6s off Lando Norris’ pace.

Alonso is set to compete for Aston Martin for the remainder of the weekend.

The good news is that Aston Martin appear to be genuine Q3 contenders, with Lance Stroll fourth-quickest inFP2.

Speaking after second practice, Alonso confirmed that he’s driving without pain.

“It’s the same as yesterday. It’s going to be like this the whole weekend,” Alonso explained.

“I have a small injury on my muscle at the back of the lumbar area I need some rest but the summer break is coming. It’s another two days of managing the comfort with the seat. We found, yesterday, different solutions with airpads and other things that are working fine. Today I had no pain in FP2 so that’s positive.”

Alonso says injury is “mangeable”

At 44, Alonso is comfortably the oldest driver on the grid.

However, it has not slowed down his performance.

Alonso has out-qualified Stroll in the last 25 races, stretching back to the British GP last year.

“Always you have small pain, discomfort here and there,” Alonso added.

“We did an MRI last week to just check properly and we saw a small, small injury on the muscles.

“Obviously, if you’re a normal person you will sit a little bit for two weeks. I think it’s manageable. I don’t pain in the car which is the most important thing.”