Nobody has beaten Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez - except me...

I am the only MotoGP rider to beat Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner

Jorge Lorenzo has reminded the world that he is the “only one” to have beaten MotoGP’s “holy monsters” Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Casey Stoner and Dani Pedrosa to titles.

The Spaniard raced in the premier class between 2008 and 2019, riding for Yamaha, Ducati and Honda in a hugely successful career that saw him become one of MotoGP’s absolute best.

Jorge Lorenzo scored three premier class titles, in 2010, 2012 and 2015, while also winning grands prix on Yamaha and Ducati machinery.

He also engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Rossi and Pedrosa, beating both as direct rivals in 2010, 2012 and 2015 respectively, while also being crowned champion with Stoner and Marquez as opponents on the grid.

In an interview on Andrea Migno’s ‘Mig Babol’ podcast, Lorenzo emphasised that he is the only rider to have beaten MotoGP’s best of the 21st Century.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2016 Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2016 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“Forgive me for saying this, but I’m the only one to have beaten all those holy monsters in a world championship,” he began.

“I’m not saying I’m the best ever, but certainly the only one to have won a title against Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez.

“Rossi hasn’t beaten Marquez and Stoner, and [Casey Stoner] hasn’t competed against Marc, while Pedrosa has never won a world championship.”

What makes Marc Marquez so good, according to Jorge Lorenzo?

Lorenzo and Marc Marquez became team-mates in 2019 at Honda, though the former was unable to battle with the No.93 in a miserable year that would ultimately lead him to retire.

Marquez currently leads the standings in 2025 by 120 points having won eight grands prix and 11 sprints.

“Marc is a force of nature,” Lorenzo added.

“Physically, he’s very powerful, he has incredible reflexes and, above all, he’s the ride who’s least afraid of falls or injuries.

“He’s very strong in left-handers, something everyone is not. But his weakness is precisely hat has made him so strong: fearlessness.

“He’s made mistakes in the past because of this, and he may pay the price again. Barring any misfortune, however, he’ll win the 2025 title.

“We can almost engrave his name on the trophy.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Toto Wolff rubbishes “nonsense” claims of Mercedes ‘crisis meeting’
30m ago
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff
F1 News
McLaren’s unusual claim about Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri relationship despite title battle
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Nobody has beaten Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez - except me...
1h ago
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner
F1 News
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri narrowly avoid Hungarian GP practice clash
11h ago
McLarens nearly collide in practice
F1 News
Fernando Alonso reveals how much pain he was in during F1 Hungarian GP FP2
12h ago
Fernando Alonso

More News

F1 News
The McLaren strength that has caught the attention of Max Verstappen
12h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
F1 News
"Elephant in the room” confronted as Lewis Hamilton battles to adapt at Ferrari
12h ago
v
F1 News
Max Verstappen explains strange towel-throwing incident in Hungarian GP practice
12h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 Results
2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez told to apologise a decade after notorious Valentino Rossi clash
13h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015