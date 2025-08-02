Jorge Lorenzo has reminded the world that he is the “only one” to have beaten MotoGP’s “holy monsters” Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Casey Stoner and Dani Pedrosa to titles.

The Spaniard raced in the premier class between 2008 and 2019, riding for Yamaha, Ducati and Honda in a hugely successful career that saw him become one of MotoGP’s absolute best.

Jorge Lorenzo scored three premier class titles, in 2010, 2012 and 2015, while also winning grands prix on Yamaha and Ducati machinery.

He also engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Rossi and Pedrosa, beating both as direct rivals in 2010, 2012 and 2015 respectively, while also being crowned champion with Stoner and Marquez as opponents on the grid.

In an interview on Andrea Migno’s ‘Mig Babol’ podcast, Lorenzo emphasised that he is the only rider to have beaten MotoGP’s best of the 21st Century.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2016 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“Forgive me for saying this, but I’m the only one to have beaten all those holy monsters in a world championship,” he began.

“I’m not saying I’m the best ever, but certainly the only one to have won a title against Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez.

“Rossi hasn’t beaten Marquez and Stoner, and [Casey Stoner] hasn’t competed against Marc, while Pedrosa has never won a world championship.”

What makes Marc Marquez so good, according to Jorge Lorenzo?

Lorenzo and Marc Marquez became team-mates in 2019 at Honda, though the former was unable to battle with the No.93 in a miserable year that would ultimately lead him to retire.

Marquez currently leads the standings in 2025 by 120 points having won eight grands prix and 11 sprints.

“Marc is a force of nature,” Lorenzo added.

“Physically, he’s very powerful, he has incredible reflexes and, above all, he’s the ride who’s least afraid of falls or injuries.

“He’s very strong in left-handers, something everyone is not. But his weakness is precisely hat has made him so strong: fearlessness.

“He’s made mistakes in the past because of this, and he may pay the price again. Barring any misfortune, however, he’ll win the 2025 title.

“We can almost engrave his name on the trophy.”