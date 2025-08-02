New Red Bull boss dodges Yuki Tsunoda future talk by outlining current “priority”

New Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies says his current “priority” is helping Yuki Tsunoda improve his performance, rather than focusing on who will drive for the team in 2026.

Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull after just two races.

Like his predecessor, Liam Lawson, Tsunoda has struggled for form.

The Japanese driver has scored points just three times for the team in a grand prix.

His best finish was ninth at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Lawson and Tsunoda’s struggles mean that Max Verstappen has scored 185 of the team’s 192 points this year.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Mekies was announced as Christian Horner’s replacement as team boss.

Mekies refused to get drawn into the talk over Red Bull’s driver line-up for next year.

“The priority is to give Yuki what he needs to perform,” Mekies told Sky Sports.

“That’s where with regards to the second seat, where the priority is. It’s what the team is concentrated on. They have been trying that for a number of races now. We’re trying to find ways together to make a further step.

“Spa is very positive. Certainly from that perspective. Here it is a bit of a tricky weekend so it’s a bit difficult to judge.

“There’s no reason why Yuki’s performance cannot be what we have seen in the past and that’s what we’re concentrating on right now.”

Tsunoda will have to up his game in the second half of the season.

Red Bull could turn to Isack Hadjar for 2026, as the Frenchman has impressed in his rookie F1 season.

No “real doubt” over Verstappen

Verstappen announced ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix that he will be a Red Bull driver in 2026.

It brought an end to months of speculation linking Verstappen to Mercedes.

“I don’t think there was a real doubt as far as the team is concerned,” Mekies said.

“Max has been saying it over and over again. We know what he wants - a fast car. The fact he’s saying it a bit louder is good for everyone to hear but as far as we’re concerned it’s always been part and central to the team.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

