2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Qualifying kicks off at 3pm BST

How to watch 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying today: Free live stream here, full schedule, TV channels

It's qualifying day for the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren look set to lock-out the front row of the grid, as Lando Norris set the pace ahead of Oscar Piastri on Friday in Budapest.

Ferrari appear to be their nearest challengers heading into qualifying at the Hungaroring.

