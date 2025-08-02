Haas on track in Budapest
LIVE

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of qualifying from the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

It's qualifying day for the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. 

McLaren look set to lock-out the front row of the grid, as Lando Norris set the pace ahead of Oscar Piastri on Friday in Budapest. 

Ferrari appear to be their nearest challengers heading into qualifying at the Hungaroring.

Follow all of the action this weekend here with the Crash.net live blog. 


 

02 Aug 2025
16:15
Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc
16:11
The lap of the season?
16:04
Top 10

Leclerc, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Stroll, Bortoleto, Verstappen, Lawson and Hadjar.

16:03
It's pole for Leclerc

No one expected that... wow!

16:03
What has just happened?

Leclerc has just taken provisional pole. 

16:01
Battle for pole

Norris, Piastri and Leclerc are all on laps now. 

15:59
Alonso

Alonso puts his Aston Martin on the front row, splitting the two McLarens. 

15:59
Stroll

Stroll goes third fastest, a tenth off pole. Impressive. 

15:57
Order after the first runs

Piastri, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Verstappen, Leclerc, Lawson, Bortoleto, Stroll and Hadjar. 

15:55
Good lap from Russell

He slots into third, 0.3s down on Piastri. Great lap. 

15:54
First times on the board

A 1m15.398s for Piastri, putting him a tenth ahead of Norris. 

15:49
Q3 is underway

The fight for pole is now on in Budapest.

15:45
Hamilton reacts on team radio

 "I don't think I can go any faster, jeez."

15:43
Out in Q2

Antonelli, Bearman, Hamilton, Sainz and Colapinto. 

15:42
Hamilton is out

He's dropped down to 13th in the order. 

15:41
Ferrari

Ferrari's pace is still a bit underwhelming. Fifth for Leclerc; eighth for Hamilton.

15:39
Three minutes on the clock

All cars are out on track.

Current top five: Norris, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso and Hadjar. 

15:37
Out in Q2 currently

Hamilton, Sainz, Bortoleto, Antonelli and Colapinto.

15:35
Ferrari

Slow times from the two Ferraris. 10th and 11th for Leclerc and Hamilton. They're on used softs. 

15:32
Norris

Norris goes fastest by 0.5s, setting a 1m14.890s. 

15:30
Verstappen radio

"Expect conditions to be the best at the end," Verstappen is told.

15:28
Rain in the air

We've been told there's some rain at Turn 6. This could be exciting. 

15:27
Q2 underway

We're underway in Q2. 

15:20
Out in Q1

Tsunoda, Gasly, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Albon.

15:19
Ferraris improve

Fifth for Hamilton; 10th for Hamilton.

