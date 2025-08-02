2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of qualifying from the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Qualifying kicks off at 3pm BST
It's qualifying day for the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
McLaren look set to lock-out the front row of the grid, as Lando Norris set the pace ahead of Oscar Piastri on Friday in Budapest.
Ferrari appear to be their nearest challengers heading into qualifying at the Hungaroring.
AN UNBELIEVABLE LAP FROM CHARLES!!!
LECLERC TAKES POLE FOR THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX!!! 🤩#F1#HungarianGPpic.twitter.com/9Tdemvurpp
Leclerc, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Stroll, Bortoleto, Verstappen, Lawson and Hadjar.
No one expected that... wow!
Leclerc has just taken provisional pole.
Norris, Piastri and Leclerc are all on laps now.
Alonso puts his Aston Martin on the front row, splitting the two McLarens.
Stroll goes third fastest, a tenth off pole. Impressive.
Piastri, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Verstappen, Leclerc, Lawson, Bortoleto, Stroll and Hadjar.
He slots into third, 0.3s down on Piastri. Great lap.
A 1m15.398s for Piastri, putting him a tenth ahead of Norris.
The fight for pole is now on in Budapest.
"I don't think I can go any faster, jeez."
Antonelli, Bearman, Hamilton, Sainz and Colapinto.
He's dropped down to 13th in the order.
Ferrari's pace is still a bit underwhelming. Fifth for Leclerc; eighth for Hamilton.
All cars are out on track.
Current top five: Norris, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso and Hadjar.
Hamilton, Sainz, Bortoleto, Antonelli and Colapinto.
Slow times from the two Ferraris. 10th and 11th for Leclerc and Hamilton. They're on used softs.
Norris goes fastest by 0.5s, setting a 1m14.890s.
"Expect conditions to be the best at the end," Verstappen is told.
We've been told there's some rain at Turn 6. This could be exciting.
We're underway in Q2.
Tsunoda, Gasly, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Albon.
Fifth for Hamilton; 10th for Hamilton.