Valtteri Bottas has admitted he is open to a short-term F1 return, amid growing speculation linking him with a mid-season comeback at Alpine.

Bottas has been off the F1 grid after failing to secure a seat at the end of 2024.

Sauber dropped the Finn, as they opted to sign reigning F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

Bottas has remained active in the F1 paddock, re-joining Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

The 10-time grand prix winner is one of the favourites to join Cadillac next year.

Bottas has been heavily linked with the American team, but faces competition from Sergio Perez.

He could return to the grid this year, as pressure is mounting on Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto has struggled since replacing Jack Doohan for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Last month, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore held talks with Mercedes about Bottas’ availability.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Bottas addressed speculation about his F1 future.

“I want to be back on the grid,” Bottas said. “That’s my goal. Hopefully, I’ll know what’s next in August.

“I’m looking at something long-term, but something short-term would also be OK. Discussions are taking place.

“There’ll be more time to talk in August.”

Schumacher predicts Bottas to Cadillac

F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher is confident that Cadillac have signed Bottas for next year.

Schumacher has made several accurate predictions over the last year.

Recently, he was one of the first to suggest that Max Verstappen had decided to stay at Red Bull.

“I think it’s good for such a new team to have at least one experienced driver like Valtteri Bottas,” Schumacher explained.

“From what we hear, that’s settled. We’re curious about the number two.”

The second Cadillac seat is up for grabs.

Perez has been linked, should Cadillac want two experienced drivers.

Mick Schumacher and Felipe Drugovich are also in the frame.