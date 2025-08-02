Valtteri Bottas drops Alpine hint as he remains open to “short-term” F1 return

Valtteri Bottas addresses speculation about his F1 future

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has admitted he is open to a short-term F1 return, amid growing speculation linking him with a mid-season comeback at Alpine.

Bottas has been off the F1 grid after failing to secure a seat at the end of 2024.

Sauber dropped the Finn, as they opted to sign reigning F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

Bottas has remained active in the F1 paddock, re-joining Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

The 10-time grand prix winner is one of the favourites to join Cadillac next year.

Bottas has been heavily linked with the American team, but faces competition from Sergio Perez.

He could return to the grid this year, as pressure is mounting on Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto has struggled since replacing Jack Doohan for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Last month, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore held talks with Mercedes about Bottas’ availability.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Bottas addressed speculation about his F1 future.

“I want to be back on the grid,” Bottas said. “That’s my goal. Hopefully, I’ll know what’s next in August.

“I’m looking at something long-term, but something short-term would also be OK. Discussions are taking place.

“There’ll be more time to talk in August.”

Schumacher predicts Bottas to Cadillac

F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher is confident that Cadillac have signed Bottas for next year.

Schumacher has made several accurate predictions over the last year.

Recently, he was one of the first to suggest that Max Verstappen had decided to stay at Red Bull.

“I think it’s good for such a new team to have at least one experienced driver like Valtteri Bottas,” Schumacher explained.

“From what we hear, that’s settled. We’re curious about the number two.”

The second Cadillac seat is up for grabs.

Perez has been linked, should Cadillac want two experienced drivers.

Mick Schumacher and Felipe Drugovich are also in the frame.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Starting grid for 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix with Ferrari on pole
1m ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 Results
2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Qualifying Results: Charles Leclerc takes shock pole
28m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
MotoGP can’t adopt F1’s approach to technical rules, claims one team boss
1h ago
Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton form question with sharp response
1h ago
Fred Vasseur
F1
2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Haas on track in Budapest

More News

MotoGP News
Suzuka 8 Hours - Full starting grid
2h ago
Suzuka 8 Hours track action
F1 News
James Vowles hints at major 2026 F1 driver market shift as talks begin early
2h ago
James Vowles
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco didn’t expect to break lap record in Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying
2h ago
Johann Zarco, Honda
F1 News
Lando Norris’ honesty is being “used against him”, believes Carlos Sainz
3h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1 News
New Red Bull boss dodges Yuki Tsunoda future talk by outlining current “priority”
3h ago
Laurent Mekies