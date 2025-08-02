BTCC Croft: Practice Results (2)

Full results from the second practice session of the weekend, ahead of qualifying for round 16 of the 2025 British Touring Championship at Croft.

Tom Ingram and Senna Proctor once again topped the timesheets to complete another 1-2 practice lockout for Team Vertu Hyundai at Croft, while four-time champion Colin Turkington stepped in for an unwell Jake Hill during FP2 at WSR.

 

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m20.361s
2Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m20.936s
3Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m21.002s
4Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N1m21.002s
5Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m21.059s
6Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m21.259s
7Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m21.396s
8Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m21.399s
9Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N1m21.452s
10Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport1m21.521s
11James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m21.532s
12Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330i M Sport1m21.611s
13Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m21.682s
14Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m21.808s
15Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra1m21.922s
16Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m22.176s
17Colin Turkington*Laser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330i M Sport1m22.543s
18Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon1m22.771s
19Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon1m22.895s
20Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport1m22.962s
21Stephen JelleyROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon1m23.821s
22Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra1m24.883s
23Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m41.801s

