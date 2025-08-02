BTCC Croft: Practice Results (2)
Full results from the second practice session of the weekend, ahead of qualifying for round 16 of the 2025 British Touring Championship at Croft.
Tom Ingram and Senna Proctor once again topped the timesheets to complete another 1-2 practice lockout for Team Vertu Hyundai at Croft, while four-time champion Colin Turkington stepped in for an unwell Jake Hill during FP2 at WSR.
|BTCC Croft: Practice Results (2)
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m20.361s
|2
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m20.936s
|3
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m21.002s
|4
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|1m21.002s
|5
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m21.059s
|6
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m21.259s
|7
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m21.396s
|8
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m21.399s
|9
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|1m21.452s
|10
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|1m21.521s
|11
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m21.532s
|12
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|1m21.611s
|13
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m21.682s
|14
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m21.808s
|15
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|1m21.922s
|16
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m22.176s
|17
|Colin Turkington*
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330i M Sport
|1m22.543s
|18
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|1m22.771s
|19
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|1m22.895s
|20
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|1m22.962s
|21
|Stephen Jelley
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|1m23.821s
|22
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|1m24.883s
|23
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m41.801s