Tom Ingram and Senna Proctor once again topped the timesheets to complete another 1-2 practice lockout for Team Vertu Hyundai at Croft, while four-time champion Colin Turkington stepped in for an unwell Jake Hill during FP2 at WSR.

BTCC Croft: Practice Results (2) POS DRIVER TEAM CAR TIME 1 Tom Ingram Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 1m20.361s 2 Senna Proctor Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 1m20.936s 3 Aron Taylor-Smith TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1m21.002s 4 Chris Smiley Restart Racing Hyundai i30N 1m21.002s 5 Gordon Shedden TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1m21.059s 6 Tom Chilton Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 1m21.259s 7 Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 1m21.396s 8 Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 1m21.399s 9 Daniel Lloyd Restart Racing Hyundai i30N 1m21.452s 10 Aiden Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR BMW 330i M Sport 1m21.521s 11 James Dorlin TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1m21.532s 12 Daryl DeLeon WSR BMW 330i M Sport 1m21.611s 13 Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 1m21.682s 14 Adam Morgan Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 1m21.808s 15 Mikey Doble Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra 1m21.922s 16 Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 1m22.176s 17 Colin Turkington* Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330i M Sport 1m22.543s 18 Nicolas Hamilton Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock Cupra Leon 1m22.771s 19 Dexter Patterson ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport Cupra Leon 1m22.895s 20 Charles Rainford LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR BMW 330i M Sport 1m22.962s 21 Stephen Jelley ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport Cupra Leon 1m23.821s 22 Nick Halstead Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra 1m24.883s 23 Max Buxton TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1m41.801s