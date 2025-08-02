Ingram heads Hyundai 1-2 in first practice at Croft

Tom Ingram led a Team Vertu Hyundai 1-2 ahead of Senna Proctor during opening practice at Croft.

Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu

Tom Ingram and Team Vertu Hyundai lead the early pecking order after topping the opening British Touring Car Championship practice session of the weekend at Croft.

Ingram set a searing pace during the 40-minute session as he bids to hunt down points leader Ash Sutton following the summer break. The Hyundai i30N driver's best lap (1m20.514s) ended up over 0.5s below Tom Chilton's existing pole-position record from last season.

Such was the pace of the Hyundais, all but one of the five-strong i30N contingent made the top-ten order, with Adam Morgan placing further down the field in 19th.

Having led most of the business end of the session, Proctor trailed his team mate by just over 0.1s in second, ahead of the championship leading NAPA Racing Ford Focus ST of Ash Sutton in third.

Power Maxed Racing's Mikey Doble was the only other driver to dip below the 1m21 barrier in fourth, while little over 0.1s separated Dan Lloyd, Dan Cammish and Chris Smiley in fifth, sixth and seventh.

Last year's Croft pole-setter Chilton was eighth quickest, with Toyota Gazzoo Racing UK duo James Dorlin and Aron Taylor-Smith rounding out the top-ten in ninth and tenth.

Elsewhere, West Surrey Racing BMW's struggles look to be showing no sign of abating as defending champion Jake Hill was the quickest of the 3 Series runners in 13th.

 

