BTCC Croft: Practice Results (1)

Full results from the opening practice session of the weekend, ahead of qualifying for round 16 of the 2025 British Touring Championship at Croft.

Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
Tom Ingram lays down an early marker to set the pace in first practice as the Team Vertu Hyundai driver bids to close the gap on points leader Ash Sutton at Croft.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m20.514s
2Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m20.675s
3Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m20.759s
4Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra1m20.996s
5Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N1m21.005s
6Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m21.011s
7Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N1m21.133s
8Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m21.251s
9James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m21.314s
10Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m21.326s
11Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m21.489s
12Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m21.513s
13Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330i M Sport1m21.954s
14Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon1m21.994s
15Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport1m22.050s
16Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport1m22.126s
17Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m22.270s
18Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330i M Sport1m22.517s
19Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m22.649s
20Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon1m22.881s
21Stephen JelleyROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon1m22.984s
22Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport1m24.020s
23Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra1m25.650s

