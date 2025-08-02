Tom Ingram lays down an early marker to set the pace in first practice as the Team Vertu Hyundai driver bids to close the gap on points leader Ash Sutton at Croft.

BTCC Croft: Practice Results (1) POS DRIVER TEAM CAR TIME 1 Tom Ingram Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 1m20.514s 2 Senna Proctor Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 1m20.675s 3 Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 1m20.759s 4 Mikey Doble Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra 1m20.996s 5 Daniel Lloyd Restart Racing Hyundai i30N 1m21.005s 6 Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 1m21.011s 7 Chris Smiley Restart Racing Hyundai i30N 1m21.133s 8 Tom Chilton Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 1m21.251s 9 James Dorlin TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1m21.314s 10 Aron Taylor-Smith TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1m21.326s 11 Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 1m21.489s 12 Gordon Shedden TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1m21.513s 13 Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330i M Sport 1m21.954s 14 Dexter Patterson ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport Cupra Leon 1m21.994s 15 Charles Rainford LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR BMW 330i M Sport 1m22.050s 16 Aiden Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR BMW 330i M Sport 1m22.126s 17 Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 1m22.270s 18 Daryl DeLeon WSR BMW 330i M Sport 1m22.517s 19 Adam Morgan Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 1m22.649s 20 Nicolas Hamilton Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock Cupra Leon 1m22.881s 21 Stephen Jelley ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport Cupra Leon 1m22.984s 22 Max Buxton TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1m24.020s 23 Nick Halstead Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra 1m25.650s