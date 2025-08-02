BTCC Croft: Practice Results (1)
Full results from the opening practice session of the weekend, ahead of qualifying for round 16 of the 2025 British Touring Championship at Croft.
Tom Ingram lays down an early marker to set the pace in first practice as the Team Vertu Hyundai driver bids to close the gap on points leader Ash Sutton at Croft.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m20.514s
|2
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m20.675s
|3
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m20.759s
|4
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|1m20.996s
|5
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|1m21.005s
|6
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m21.011s
|7
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|1m21.133s
|8
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m21.251s
|9
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m21.314s
|10
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m21.326s
|11
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m21.489s
|12
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m21.513s
|13
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330i M Sport
|1m21.954s
|14
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|1m21.994s
|15
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|1m22.050s
|16
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|1m22.126s
|17
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m22.270s
|18
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|1m22.517s
|19
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m22.649s
|20
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|1m22.881s
|21
|Stephen Jelley
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|1m22.984s
|22
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1m24.020s
|23
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|1m25.650s
