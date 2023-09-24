BTCC Silverstone: Race Results (3)
Full race results of round 27 of 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Silverstone.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|1
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|2
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|3
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|4
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|5
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|6
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|7
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|8
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|9
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|10
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|11
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|12
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|13
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|15
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|16
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|17
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|19
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|20
|Jade Edwards
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|21
|Daryl DeLeon
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|22
|Bobby Thompson
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|23
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|25
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|26
|Michael Crees
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|27
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport