BTCC Silverstone: Race Results (3)

24 Sep 2023
Colin Turkington - Team BMW BMW 330e M

Full race results of round 27 of 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Silverstone.

BTCC Silverstone: Race Results (3) 
POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
2Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
3Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
4Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
5Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
6Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
7Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
8Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
9Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
10Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
11Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
12Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
13Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
14Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
15George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
16Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
17Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
18Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
19Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
20Jade EdwardsOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
21Daryl DeLeonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
22Bobby ThompsonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon
23Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
24Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon
25Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
26Michael CreesAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
27Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport