The Team BMW driver started the final race from fifth on the grid, but scythed his way through into the lead by the end of the eighth lap of the race.

Turkington's charge was paused after an opening lap clash between his Team BMW stablemate Adam Morgan, Michael Crees and Rory Butcher brought out the safety car as the marshals cleared the wreckage.

By that point, Turkington had already moved up to third and made light work of moving past Ronan Pearson and Dan Rowbottom to move into a commanding lead after restart on lap 7.

Even when defending champion Tom Ingram dispatched Rowbottom and moved into second, Turkington was still able to pull away from the leading Hyundai after setting a string of fastest laps - earning him an extra point in the process.

However, there is a question mark over Turkington's win after it was announced that the four-time champion's start is to be investigated after the race.

Nevertheless, Turkington crossed the line over two-seconds ahead of Ingram in second, while championship leader Ash Sutton consolidated his points lead with another podium finish in third, after being handed the position by his NAPA Racing Ford team mate Rowbottom late in the race.

Sutton will carry a sizeable 45-point lead heading into the final round with only 67-points left to play for at Brands Hatch.

EXCELR8 Hyundai's Pearson completed the top-five order in fifth ahead of One Motorsport's Josh Cook in sixth.

Ricky Collard ended his day in seventh position for the Toyota Gazoo Racing UK squad, while Jake Hill battled from 20th to eighth.

Hill is now officially out of title contention, 68-points behind Sutton.