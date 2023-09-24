Having been caught out by the greasy conditions in race one, Sutton started race two from 23rd on the grid, but fought his way through the field to secure his tenth win of the year, stretching his championship lead to 47-points ahead of Tom Ingram.

Sutton magnificently scythed his way up to sixth position before the safety car came out on lap 15, which bunched the field back up - giving the three-time champion an unexpected chance of fighting for the win.

At the point of the safety car entering the fray, Jake Hill comfortably led the race ahead of Power Maxed Racing duo Aron Taylor-Smith and Andrew Watson.

However, Hill's race quickly unravelled following the restart after losing the lead to Taylor-Smith. It quickly became apparent that Hill looked to be struggling with some technical issue as the Laser Tools Racing driver rapidly fell further down the field.

Meanwhile, with Hill out of the picture, Sutton sensed his opportunity and made light work of moving past Rory Butcher and Adam Morgan, which moved Ford directly behind Taylor-Smith with just two laps to go.

Predictably, Sutton blasted past Taylor-Smith heading into Copse corner and didn't look back.

Taylor-Smith held on to finish the race in second, while defending champion Tom Ingram also produced a standout performance from the back of the field to secure his place on the podium in third.

Toyota's Butcher finished in fourth ahead of Team BMW's Morgan in fifth. Power Maxed Racing's Andrew Watson took sixth, while Josh Cook, Colin Turkington, Dan Lloyd and Dan Rowbottom completed the remainder of the top-ten.

Hill eventually wound up in 20th position after being turned around by Aiden Moffat at Woodcote on the approach to the chequered flag.