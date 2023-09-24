BTCC Silverstone: Race Results (2)

24 Sep 2023
Ashley Sutton - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full race results of round 26 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Silverstone.

POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
2Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
3Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
4Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
5Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
6Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
7Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
8Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
9Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
10Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
11Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
12Michael CreesAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
13Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
14Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
15Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
15Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
17Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
18Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
19Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
20Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
21Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
22Jade EdwardsOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
23George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
24Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
25Daryl DeLeonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
25Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon
27Bobby ThompsonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon