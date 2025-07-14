Explained: Why Haas are planning a rare Fuji F1 test in August

Haas announce rare private test at iconic former F1 venue Fuji.

Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa
Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa

Haas will conduct a rare F1 test at Japan’s Fuji circuit next month.

Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa and Super Formula champion Sho Tsuboi will take part in the two-day TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) test in Haas’ VF-23 at Fuji Speedway on 6-7 August.

The test, which is open to fans, comes as part of Haas’ technical partnership with Japanese manufacturer Toyota.

It will mark 30-year-old Tsuboi’s first outing in F1 machinery.

Hirakawa first drove for Haas at the end of season Abu Dhabi test in 2024 and has also completed FP1 outings in Bahrain and Spain this year.

Fuji last hosted the Japanese Grand Prix in 2008, before the race returned to Suzuka.

Haas’ alliance with Toyota has allowed the American squad to run their first-ever private testing programme, with their first TPC outing taking place at Jerez in January.

Ritomo Miyata made his F1 test debut with Haas in Spain, while Toyota’s Kamui Kobayashi also recently had the opportunity to drive the 2023 car at Paul Ricard.

At last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe vice chairman and former F1 driver Kazuki Nakajima, Haas team owner Gene Haas and team principal Ayao Komatsu piloted F1 cars.

“We’ve formed a technical partnership aimed at honing the three essential elements of car manufacturing - ‘People, Pipeline and Product’,” Toyota Gazoo Racing’s director of global motorsport Masaya Kaji explained.

“This TPC is part of our efforts related to ‘People’, which focuses on developing human resources. I believe that Sho’s challenge, given his experience as a champion of the Super Formula series, will not only contribute to his own skill development but also provide valuable motivation for the other TGR drivers.

“Additionally, Toyota Motor Corporation's mechanics and engineers will be present, making this a valuable learning opportunity for them as well.
Experiencing the technologies and skills required on the world's highest stage of F1, up close, will surely be a significant experience for their growth.”

Haas team boss Komatsu added: “The significance of running our car at Toyota’s home circuit – where we first announced our partnership with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing last October, it’s quite special.

“To then give Sho Tsuboi his first outing in a Formula 1 car is equally satisfying considering his pedigree as a multiple champion. We’re obviously already familiar with Ryō’s talents and we look forward to his continued feedback into our program.

“The fact that we’re running the VF-23 and the test is open to fans – that’s a great thing too. We know the passion Japanese fans have for Formula 1, so to get a second run in the country there this year after April’s Japanese Grand Prix is fantastic.”

