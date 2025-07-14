BMW “also looking at MotoGP paddock” for Toprak Razgatlioglu replacement

Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Sven Blusch has confirmed the German company is looking at the MotoGP paddock for Toprak Razgatlioglu replacements for the 2026 WorldSBK season.

Razgatlioglu is BMW’s only dry weather race winner, as well as its only champion, in World Superbike, and his departure to Pramac Yamaha in MotoGP next year leaves a substantial gap for the Bavarian marque to fill in its factory Superbike line-up.

BMW has been linked with several riders replace Toprak Razgatlioglu, most prominently, perhaps, with Aron Canet, who currently sits second, nine points behind championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, in the 2025 Moto2 World Championship.

BMW identify targets to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu

Sven Blusch, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

But, while Blusch confirmed BMW is considering Moto2 riders for its vacant seat next year, he also said it is looking at “experienced MotoGP riders”.

“We are looking at the moment at all riders' markets,” Blusch told WorldSBK.com on Friday at the UK WorldSBK.

“The paddock here is important, but we are also looking at the MotoGP paddock.

“I think it will take another two [to] three weeks to get a good feeling about who to take, but, for sure, it was interesting to talk to a couple of managers at Assen.

“We are considering both experienced MotoGP riders and ‘young guns’ from Moto2 who, maybe, aren’t going to MotoGP, but understand how great the WorldSBK level is.

“I think Toprak’s [Razgatlioglu] move to MotoGP shows the quality of riders here, even for Moto2 riders.”

Blush added that the second seat is also open, but that Michael van der Mark is still in contention for the seat.

“We are in constant talks with other riders as well as with Mikey [Michael van der Mark], so we can't give you an update about his seat at the moment.”

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira, teammates at Pramac Yahama, both have an uncertain MotoGP future in 2026 because of Razgatlioglu's arrival.

Miller or Oliveira could be among the available names considered by BMW.