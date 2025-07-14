One MotoGP rider accepts "the crash was my fault, I'm very sorry"

Ai Ogura says sorry to Joan Mir after a failed overtake at Turn 1 took them both out of the German MotoGP.

Ai Ogura, Joan Mir crash, 2025 German MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Joan Mir crash, 2025 German MotoGP

Ai Ogura has apologised to Joan Mir after a failed overtaking attempt at saw both riders crash out of the German MotoGP on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a battle for ninth place, when Ogura attempted to dive inside the Honda rider, only to lose the front and take them both out.

“The crash was absolutely my fault,” Ogura admitted.

“I saw riders in front running a bit wide and there are not many overtaking spots at this circuit, so I tried.

“I lost the front and unfortunately, I took another rider out.

“I’m very sorry to Joan! That wasn’t a nice feeling.”

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider had been enjoying a promising race, climbing from 17th on the grid and matching the pace of the midfield pack.

“In the race itself, I felt quite OK and compared to Friday, it was much better that I could stick with so many other riders,” he said.

There are positive things to take away but, if you don’t see the chequered flag, it doesn’t have a meaning. 

"On to Brno now.”

Ai Oguro, Joan Mir crash, 2025 German MotoGP
Ai Oguro, Joan Mir crash, 2025 German MotoGP

Brivio: “It’s part of racing, but we apologise to Honda”

Team director Davide Brivio echoed Ogura’s regret over the incident.

“It’s a pity, because Ai made good progress through the race and he was picking up a good pace,” Brivio said.

“Then he saw a good opportunity and tried, but he crashed while overtaking, which can happen. It’s part of racing.

“Unluckily, this caused a crash for Joan and we want to apologise to Joan and Honda for this.

“I think we could have made more progress and learned more, but we are happy about Ai’s pace, it was coming better and better throughout the race.”

Fernandez salvages ninth, but “frustrated” by front pressure

Only ten riders finished at the Sachsenring, with Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez classified ninth after surviving a race of attrition.

“To be honest, with the result, we were super lucky because we had a lot of crashes in front of us,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez revealed that he struggled throughout the race due to excessive front tyre pressure that made overtaking nearly impossible.

“The good thing is, I feel good with the bike again—I feel I can ride like I want.

“We made the seventh fastest lap of the race, so basically, I take the positives that I feel comfortable again.

“But on the negative side, we didn’t manage the front pressure well… I tried all the race but it was impossible for me and really frustrating.”

MotoGP now heads to Brno, returning to the calendar for the first time since 2020, meaning both Ogura and Fernandez will be riding a MotoGP bike at the circuit for the first time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
34m ago
“Accomplishment” to finish “chaos” German MotoGP for sole KTM rider
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
57m ago
Red Bull accused of ‘ignoring warnings’ about ‘undriveable’ F1 car
Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
1h ago
Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR brilliance likened to “Michael Jordan in his prime”
Shane van Gisbergen and Chase Briscoe
WSBK News
1h ago
Honda set for 2026 WorldSBK management change?
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez leads calls for safety improvements at Sachsenring MotoGP track
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

Le Mans News
1h ago
Ferrari frustrated by penalties in “tough” Sao Paulo WEC race
No. 50 Ferrari
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales has successful operation following Germany MotoGP crash
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Explained: Why Haas are planning a rare Fuji F1 test in August
Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa
WSBK News
2h ago
BMW “also looking at MotoGP paddock” for Toprak Razgatlioglu replacement
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP News
2h ago
One MotoGP rider accepts "the crash was my fault, I'm very sorry"
Ai Ogura, Joan Mir crash, 2025 German MotoGP