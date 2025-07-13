Honda update on Joan Mir who bemoans “again and again” misfortune

Honda has confirmed that Joan Mir escaped serious injury in the collision with Ai Ogura at the MotoGP German Grand Prix as he brands the clash “really difficult to accept”.

The 2025 German Grand Prix saw just 10 riders from the 18 starters make it to the finish, marking the first time this has happened since the 2011 Australian Grand Prix.

Honda was on for a double top 10 for its factory team riders, with 2020 world champion Joan Mir running ninth at the start of lap 22 of 30.

But a crash for Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura resulted in Mir being taken down by the Japanese rider’s errant motorcycle.

The incident was investigated by the FIM stewards, though they took no further action and spared Ogura a penalty.

Mir was able to walk away from the crash, but did not do any media duties on Sunday afternoon.

Honda update on Joan Mir condition

Joan Mir

Honda has confirmed he was not seriously injured in the tangle, though he was despondent afterwards.

“Honestly, I don’t really know what to say,” he said in a team statement.

“We were having a good race, riding within the limit of the tricky conditions we were experiencing out there.

“I was doing my race, battling cleanly and was on course for a really good result.

“I was closing in on Binder and could see Miller dropping back.

“Then I was hit by another rider, again. It is really difficult to accept when these things happen, not once but again and again.”

Mir was unable to avoid hitting Fermin Aldeguer’s Gresini Ducati after the latter crashed in front of him during the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of June.

He was also taken out of the Aragon Grand Prix sprint after contact from Pramac’s Jack Miller, while at the French Grand Prix he was caught up in a Turn 1 tangle.

He has so far failed to finish seven of the 11 grands prix runs in 2025 and currently sits 19th in the standings on 32 points.

Team-mate Luca Marini gritted his teeth through the aftereffects of his Suzuka 8 Hour testing crash at the end of May to finish sixth on his return at the German Grand Prix.