Crash-fest 2025 German MotoGP achieves unusual milestone not seen since 2011

Just 10 riders finished the 2025 German MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The 2025 German Grand Prix saw just 10 riders finish the race, marking the first time in MotoGP since the 2011 Australian Grand Prix that so few saw the chequered flag.

The grid for the 2025 German Grand Prix was already depleted coming into the weekend, with LCR Honda’s Somkiat Chantra ruled out with a leg injury and the team electing not to replace him.

Tech3 then announced on Friday that Enea Bastianini would not be taking part due to illness, bringing the total entrants down to 20 going into Saturday’s action.

Injuries for Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli in crashes in qualifying and the sprint led to both also withdrawing from the remainder of the event, meaning just 18 riders started Sunday’s 30-lap grand prix.

Eight riders would ultimately fail to make the finish due to crashes, with VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi falling out of podium places late on.

They would join Pedro Acosta, Joan Mir, Ai Ogura, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco on the sidelines.

It marks the first race since the 2011 Australian Grand Prix that only 10 riders made it to the finish.

That day saw Casey Stoner win the race, clinching his second premier class title having switched from Ducati Honda for that season.

He beat Gresini’s Marco Simoncelli, who celebrated his second MotoGP podium, which would ultimately be his last before his tragic death a week later during the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Andrea Dovizioso completed the podium for Honda, with Dani Pedrosa, Colin Edwards, Randy de Puniet, Nicky Hayden, Toni Elias, Loris Capirossi and Karel Abraham the final finishers.

Failing to finish that day were Alvaro Bautista, Hiroshi Aoyama, Cal Crutchlow and Valentino Rossi, while Jorge Lorenzo, Ben Spies and Damien Cudlin were non-starters due to injury.

As such, just 14 riders actually started that grand prix.

The 2011 Australian Grand Prix and the 2025 German Grand Prix are the only times in the 21st Century that a premier class race has had just 10 finishers.

The last time that happened prior to 2011 was the 1990 US Grand Prix. In all, 18 premier class races have featured just 10 finishers.

The record for the lowest number of finishers is four at the 1974 West German Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez dominated the 2025 German Grand Prix to extend his championship lead to 83 points.

He is now second on the all-time winners list having brought his premier class total to 69, putting him 20 shy of Valentino Rossi’s haul of 89.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

