BTCC title challenger Tom Ingram maintained his stranglehold over the Croft weekend after once again setting the pace ahead of his Team Vertu stablemate Senna Proctor, while Colin Turkington stepped in for an unwell Jake Hill during FP2 for West Surrey Racing.

Having already dipped well below the existing pole-position record during FP1, Ingram went even faster during the second 35-minute running after producing a 1m30.361s, putting him over 0.6s clear of Proctor in second, following what turned out to be a truncated session with two red-flags.

The big news of FP2 came from the BMW garage, where four-time champion Turkington was called upon to sub in for an unwell Hill during the final running before qualifying later this afternoon.

Turkington, who has been working with WSR this season, drove most of the session in place of Hill before handing the car back to the reigning champion with a few minutes to go.

The BTCC issued an official statement prior to FP2:

"Due to Jake Hill feeling unwell, the Administrator has permitted Colin Turkington to drive that car in today’s second Free Practice Session. Colin will use Competitor Number 21,” the statement reads.

"A further decision regarding the participation of the car in Official Qualifying will be taken after the second Free Practice Session."

Behind the top-two Hyundais, Aron Taylor-Smith and Chris Smiley set identical times in third and fourth, while Taylor-Smith's Toyota team mate Gordon Shedden completed the top-five just a further 0.057s back in fifth.

Tom Chilton and Dan Lloyd ensured no fewer than four Hyundai i30Ns graced the final top-ten practice order in sixth and ninth, with NAPA Racing's Dan Rowbottom and Ash Sutton splitting the pair in seventh and eighth.

WSR's Aiden Moffat was one of few drivers to better their time from the previous session to end his practice running in tenth.