Lando Norris’ honest nature and openness are being used as a tool “against him”, according to his former Formula 1 teammate Carlos Sainz.

McLaren driver Norris has built a reputation for being hard on himself, having never shied away from admitting his mistakes in public.

However, amid his inability to consistently outperform his younger teammate Oscar Piastri this season, Norris’ frankness is being seen as a weakness in the 2025 title battle.

Sainz, who raced alongside Norris at McLaren between 2019-20, praised the Briton for showing his authentic side, but expressed frustration that this quality is being turned against him.

"He opens [up] to the media and to people more than any other driver on the grid - and people use that against him,” Sainz told the BBC Radio 5 Live.

"What you see on TV is what he is as a human being. He's very good at showing himself.

"I sometimes find it a bit ironic and a bit frustrating. He is probably the only guy being 100% genuine on his feelings and the way he thinks but then people are going back at him."

Norris trails Piastri by 16 points heading into Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, having scored four wins to the Australian’s six this season.

The 25-year-old has made some critical errors so far this year, including crashes in Jeddah qualifying and the main race in Montreal.

Sainz, who now races for Williams , noted that other F1 drivers also battle self-criticism, but they do a better job at concealing their doubts than Norris.

"A bit sad,” he said. “Probably the 19 other drivers have a similar level of doubt and a similar level of self-criticism inside their heads, they just don't explain it out loud because we prefer to keep it inside and not say it to the media".

Sainz is confident Norris will be able to win a world championship in his career, even if he falls short of beating Piastri in 2025.

"If I base my decision on speed and talent, I'm 100% sure he has that to win a world championship,” he said.

"But F1 also involves a bit of luck, mental resilience, being at home with a car in the right times.

"It doesn't really matter if he doesn't win this year, he'll get another chance. He has 10-15 years in F1. He has the potential, talent and speed.

"If he gets it this year, great I'll be happy for him. If not, he might get his chance later."