Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice at the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m14.916s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m14.948s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m15.315s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m15.684s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.745s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.794s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.828s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.840s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m15.978s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.025s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.127s 12 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.162s 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.247s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.371s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.442s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.530s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.531s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.570s 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.878s 20 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.956s

Piastri turned the tables on McLaren teammate Lando Norris in final practice at the Hungaroring.

Having watched Norris set the pace on Friday, it was Piastri's turn to lead the timesheet as he posted a time 0.032s quicker than his title rival.

Charles Leclerc was again third-fastest but nearly four-tenths adrift of the dominant McLarens, while Lewis Hamilton improved to fourth, but was still three tenths slower than his Ferrari teammate.

The Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were sixth and seventh, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.

Both Saubers made an appearance in the top-10, with Gabriel Bortoleto finishing ninth and Nico Hulkenberg 10th.

It was another difficult practice session for the Red Bull drivers.

Max Verstappen could only manage the 12th best time, while Yuki Tsunoda was down in 19th.

Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm UK time.