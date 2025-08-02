2025 F1 Hungarian GP - FP3 Results: Oscar Piastri fastest

Full results from final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice at the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m14.916s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m14.948s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m15.315s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m15.684s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.745s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.794s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.828s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.840s
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m15.978s
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.025s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.127s
12Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.162s
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.247s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.371s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.442s
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.530s
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.531s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.570s
19Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.878s
20Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.956s

Piastri turned the tables on McLaren teammate Lando Norris in final practice at the Hungaroring. 

Having watched Norris set the pace on Friday, it was Piastri's turn to lead the timesheet as he posted a time 0.032s quicker than his title rival. 

Charles Leclerc was again third-fastest but nearly four-tenths adrift of the dominant McLarens, while Lewis Hamilton improved to fourth, but was still three tenths slower than his Ferrari teammate. 

The Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were sixth and seventh, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell. 

Both Saubers made an appearance in the top-10, with Gabriel Bortoleto finishing ninth and Nico Hulkenberg 10th. 

It was another difficult practice session for the Red Bull drivers. 

Max Verstappen could only manage the 12th best time, while Yuki Tsunoda was down in 19th. 

Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm UK time. 

 

 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

