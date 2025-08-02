2025 F1 Hungarian GP - FP3 Results: Oscar Piastri fastest
Full results from final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice at the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m14.916s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m14.948s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m15.315s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m15.684s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.745s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.794s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.828s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.840s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m15.978s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.025s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.127s
|12
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.162s
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.247s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.371s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.442s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.530s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.531s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.570s
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.878s
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.956s
Piastri turned the tables on McLaren teammate Lando Norris in final practice at the Hungaroring.
Having watched Norris set the pace on Friday, it was Piastri's turn to lead the timesheet as he posted a time 0.032s quicker than his title rival.
Charles Leclerc was again third-fastest but nearly four-tenths adrift of the dominant McLarens, while Lewis Hamilton improved to fourth, but was still three tenths slower than his Ferrari teammate.
The Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were sixth and seventh, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.
Both Saubers made an appearance in the top-10, with Gabriel Bortoleto finishing ninth and Nico Hulkenberg 10th.
It was another difficult practice session for the Red Bull drivers.
Max Verstappen could only manage the 12th best time, while Yuki Tsunoda was down in 19th.
Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm UK time.