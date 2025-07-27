Marc Marquez is reportedly urging Ducati to sign a standout Moto2 talent.

Marquez has a “great friendship” with Diogo Moreira and wants to help facilitate his promotion to MotoGP, according to Sky Italia.

But there is already a queue for Moreira’s services, and Ducati are not at the front.

“Honda is betting everything on Diogo Moreira,” the report states.

Honda want to give him a three-year-deal worth €1.5m per season, it has already been reported.

That agreement would place Moreira at the LCR project before two more years with Honda’s factory team.

Diogo Moreira wanted by MotoGP manufacturers

Diogo Moreira

“Honda has taken some very big steps in the direction” of signing Moreira, Sky Italia continue.

But Moreira also has “open negotiations” with Yamaha - who already provide him with training bikes - and with Trackhouse Aprilia, they claim.

It is Honda who lead the way in the battle for the Moto2 rider but the involvement of Marquez could change things.

“A Ducati counter-proposal would be a game-changer,” it is reported.

Marc Marquez’s “word has a very great specific weight in Ducati”, the report continues.

“Marquez is pushing to open up an immediate space for Moreira in Ducati.”

The only current vacant Ducati in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up is at VR46, and currently belongs to Franco Morbidelli.

But VR46 have insisted they will keep Morbidelli despite also being linked to Pedro Acosta.

Where Ducati might find a space - and whether they decide to do so - remains to be seen.

Moreira is set to decide his future during the summer break but a MotoGP promotion looks extremely likely.

Honda have missed out on Jorge Martin, who will stay at Aprilia, while Acosta also seems likely to remain with KTM.

They are reportedly going to keep Luca Marini, they already have Joan Mir contracted, and Johann Zarco too. The seat of Somkiat Chantra, who is last in the MotoGP standings, is up for debate.