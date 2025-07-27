2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole Race from the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.
Balaton Park will host the 1,000th race in WorldSBK history this morning with the Hungarian Round's Superpole Race set to start at 11:00 local time.
Toprak Razgatlioglu starts on pole position, alongside Sam Lowes and Andrea Locatelli on the front row. The Turkish rider is defending a nine-point advantage over Nicolo Bulega this morning.
Razgatlioglu also topped this morning's wet Warm Up session.
We are without Andrea Iannone, Garrett Gerloff, Remy Gardner, and Iker Lecuona today after they all suffered injuries in the turn two crash in Race 1.
Race 2 will be coming up later this afternoon at 14:00 local time.
It's victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Balaton Superpole Race.
He won race 800 and race 900, and now he's won race 1000.
Sam Lowes second, ahead of Bautista who completes the podium.
Locatelli and Vierge complete the top-five, ahead of Bassani, Vickers, Mackenzie, Rea who takes the last point. Petrucci 10th in the end.
Bulega finishes down in 13th.
Razgatlioglu leads by almost 2s onto the final lap. Lowes 4s clear of Bautista, who is 3.8s clear of Locatelli.
Vickers and Mackenzie have both cleared Petrucci, and Rea makes his way through at turn one.
Danilo Petrucci suffering on inters. He's battlign with Vickers, Mackenzie, Rea for seventh.
Rea up into the top-nine having passed Alex Lowes on that lap, Lowes on intermediates.
0.6s for Razgatlioglu over the line over Lowes, Bautista still third but lapping slower than both riders ahead.
Bulega now down in 13th after Aegerter made a bit of a mess of a move at the final chicane but held onto the position.
Razgatlioglu now all over Lowes as we tick over to four to go, and he makes his move at the first corner of lap seven.
Razgatlioglu has monstered that lap. Passed Bautista for second and was 0.9s faster than Lowes, who is now only a few tenths ahead.
Razgatlioglu up to second, passing Bautista at turn seven.
Sam Lowes now leading by 1.6s over Bautista and Razgatlioglu.
Mistake from Locatelli that lap, he ran through the second chicane and dropped to P7.
Bulega now back to 12th. A huge loss of points potentially.
Bautista up to second past Petrucci at turn five, Razgatlioglu follows him through.
Lowes escaping at the front now, almost two seconds clear beginning lap four.
Petrucci still ahead of Bautista and Razgatlioglu, who traded places after Razgatlioglu's mistake.
Lovatelli, Vierge, Alex Lowes all there too.
Razgatlioglu back to third now, he must've made a mistake in the first corners.
Sam Lowes now leads after passing Petrucci at turn five.
Razgatlioglu continues to lead Petrucci, Lowes, then Bautista who is now up to fourth.
Mistake from Vierge that lap and he's dropped from the lead group to eighth.
Razgatlioglu leads Petrucci, Locatelli, Lowes, Vierge, then Bautista.
Not a good lap for Bulega - he's already back to 10th.
It's lights out in Hungary and the Superpole Race is underway at Balaton.
Razgatlioglu with the holeshot ahead of Locatelli and Sam Lowes. Bulega out wide at turn one and drops behind Petrucci to fifth.
Petrucci intermediate front and rear.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap. Looks like most everyone on slicks, more or less, although Bulega with an intermediate rear. Bassani with an intermediate front.
As has been covered a lot this weekend, this Superpole Race is the 1,000th in WorldSBK history.
Perhaps it is fitting for a series that began at Donington Park to have its 1,000th race in mixed conditions and under cloudy skies.
Either way, a big milestone for the series this morning and therefore for all the riders taking part as well.
Four riders missing today after yesterday's turn two crash.
Garrett Gerloff with a back injury.
Remy Gardner with a back contusion and a suspected concussion.
Andrea Iannone with a possible shoulder separation and a neck sprain.
It was wet weather this morning for Warm Up, and it's still damp now, although it's stopped raining and the track is drying. It looks pretty patchy on the grid, to be honest.
Only a 10-lap race, of course, so there will most likely be no benefit to coming in and changing tyres, so you will be stuck with what you start with, more or less. A big decision to make.
Razgatlioglu was fastest in Warm Up this morning, it's probably worth noting. Full results here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's action from the Hungarian WorldSBK, where the Superpole Race will be coming up in just under 15 minutes time at 11:00 local time.