2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES

Balaton Park will host the 1,000th race in WorldSBK history this morning with the Hungarian Round's Superpole Race set to start at 11:00 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu starts on pole position, alongside Sam Lowes and Andrea Locatelli on the front row. The Turkish rider is defending a nine-point advantage over Nicolo Bulega this morning.

Razgatlioglu also topped this morning's wet Warm Up session.

We are without Andrea Iannone, Garrett Gerloff, Remy Gardner, and Iker Lecuona today after they all suffered injuries in the turn two crash in Race 1.

Race 2 will be coming up later this afternoon at 14:00 local time.