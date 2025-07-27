2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca - Warm Up results

Here are the results for the 2025 Warm Up session at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca

Felix Rosenqvist at Laguna Seca.
© IndyCar

Andretti and Colton Herta led the field in Saturday's Warm Up session after it had been rescheduled from Sunday due to weather concerns.

Setting a lap time of 1:09.6028, today's pole sitter, Alex Palou, came in second four-tenths slower than the American.

Both race winners around Laguna Seca, Herta will start third for the race sandwiching Pat O'Ward in second.

O'Ward came in much further down the grid than this closest competitors in a leisurely 11th with a time of 1:10.5414.

Saturday's Practice Two had to be cancelled after a long delay due to early morning fog.

To avoid a similar problem on Sunday, IndyCar made the decision to make sure the teams didn't avoid crucial running time.

Scott McLaughlin sarcastically called the person who made the decision to put Practice Two at 8:30am ET a "genius" after he was eliminated in Group One.

Frustrated, he said: "[We] threw a lot of changes at it this morning but a genius decided to say 8:30 for practice so no one's gonna run unfortunately but it's the same for everyone.

“We just missed out, It's frustrating, but I'm glad that we made some improvements there and we'll all be better here tomorrow.”

The Kiwi finished in 16th during the Warm Up and will start 13th in tomorrow's race.

Palou's teammate, Scott Dixon seemed to struggle yesterday in qualifying and will start in 19th behind Kyle Kirkwood.

However, he came across the line in third which suggests the Warm Up had proven to be a valuable session for the Chip Ganassi driver.

Dixon last won Laguna Seca in 2023 and is the other recent winner besides Palou and Herta.

The Andretti driver won in both 2019 and 2021 while Palou took the wins in 2022 and 2024.

Today's race is set to start at 8pm GMT and will be a 95 lap race.

126Colton HertaAndretti Global01:09.6028--.----
210Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing01:10.02730.4245
39Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing01:10.27480.6720
46Nolan SiegelArrow McLaren01:10.29760.6948
560Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian01:10.31650.7137
62Josef NewgardenTeam Penske01:10.31670.7139
718Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne Racing01:10.40360.8008
84David MalukasA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:10.40860.8058
966Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian01:10.41680.8140
1020Alexander RossiEd Carpenter Racing01:10.43300.8302
115Pato O'WardArrow McLaren01:10.54140.9386
1215Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:10.57950.9767
1330Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:10.70521.1024
1427Kyle KirkwoodAndretti Global01:10.72701.1242
1514Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:10.83591.2331
163Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske01:10.87261.2698
1728Marcus EricssonAndretti Global01:10.92511.3223
1812Will PowerTeam Penske01:11.03561.4328
1990Callum IlottPREMA Racing01:11.08141.4786
207Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren01:11.11541.5126
218Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing01:11.12321.5204
2221Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing01:11.16731.5645
2345Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:11.25101.6482
2483Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing01:11.30251.6997
2577Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger Racing01:11.57321.9704
2651Jacob AbelDale Coyne Racing01:11.71062.1078
2776Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger Racing01:11.75242.1496

 

