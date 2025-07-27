2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca - Warm Up results

Andretti and Colton Herta led the field in Saturday's Warm Up session after it had been rescheduled from Sunday due to weather concerns.

Setting a lap time of 1:09.6028, today's pole sitter, Alex Palou, came in second four-tenths slower than the American.

Both race winners around Laguna Seca, Herta will start third for the race sandwiching Pat O'Ward in second.

O'Ward came in much further down the grid than this closest competitors in a leisurely 11th with a time of 1:10.5414.

Saturday's Practice Two had to be cancelled after a long delay due to early morning fog.

To avoid a similar problem on Sunday, IndyCar made the decision to make sure the teams didn't avoid crucial running time.

Scott McLaughlin sarcastically called the person who made the decision to put Practice Two at 8:30am ET a "genius" after he was eliminated in Group One.

Frustrated, he said: "[We] threw a lot of changes at it this morning but a genius decided to say 8:30 for practice so no one's gonna run unfortunately but it's the same for everyone.

“We just missed out, It's frustrating, but I'm glad that we made some improvements there and we'll all be better here tomorrow.”

The Kiwi finished in 16th during the Warm Up and will start 13th in tomorrow's race.

Palou's teammate, Scott Dixon seemed to struggle yesterday in qualifying and will start in 19th behind Kyle Kirkwood.

However, he came across the line in third which suggests the Warm Up had proven to be a valuable session for the Chip Ganassi driver.

Dixon last won Laguna Seca in 2023 and is the other recent winner besides Palou and Herta.

The Andretti driver won in both 2019 and 2021 while Palou took the wins in 2022 and 2024.

Today's race is set to start at 8pm GMT and will be a 95 lap race.