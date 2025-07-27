Here is the starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca:

SP No. Driver Team Starting tyre 1 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Alternate 2 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Alternate 3 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global Primary 4 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Alternate 5 12 Will Power Team Penske Alternate 6 4 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises Primary 7 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Primary 8 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Alternate 9 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Alternate 10 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Primary 11 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Alternate 12 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Primary 13 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Alternate 14 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Alternate 15 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Primary 16 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Alternate 17 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Alternate 18 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Primary 19 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Primary 20 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises Primary 21 51 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing Alternate 22 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Primary 23 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Primary 24 90 Callum Ilott PREMA Racing Primary 25 83 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing Primary 26 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Primary 27 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Primary

Alex Palou will lead the field away for the fifth time this season after his final lap time in the fast Six knocked his closest championship competitor, Pato O'Ward, off the the top position.

However, despite a few close calls in both Group One and the Fast 12, O'Ward kept second to to stay as close as possible to Palou.

Under 100 points to the champion-elect after his win in Toronto, O'Ward still has an outside chance of becoming champion for the first time this season.

Therefore, starting second is crucial for the Mexican's race so he can avoid wasting anytime getting after the Spaniard.

After qualifying, O'Ward said: “My best starting position here, we'll take that. Alex threw down a monster lap there and, yeah, just happy that we had a smooth qualifying".

“It's been a bit of a stranger to be in the Fast Six this year so it's good to be back in here.

“He's the guy we have to beat and he's starting in front of us so we'll see what tomorrow has in store.”

Double-winner at Laguna Seca in both 2019 and 2021, Colton Herta, lines up third after a quietly strong performance by the American driver.

Herta will be looking for redemption from Toronto after he was wiped out of a chance of a win thanks to the multiple Cautions.

Clearly the fastest in qualifying and showing early strong pace in the race, he ended up inches off the podium in fourth after a late Caution thanks to a crash between Felix Rosenqvist and Nolan Siegel meant the race finished under yellows.

Herta is followed by Team Penske driver, Josef Newgarden, who showed that when luck is on his side he is still be at the top end of the grid.

Newgarden has struggled in 2025 thanks to a tough season for Penske and a myriad of incidents on track. This includes in Toronto where he became entangled in a crash with Jacob Abel after the rookie tagged another driver around Turn One.

With no time to react and nowhere to go, Newgarden ended up underneath the Dale Coyne car and out of the race.

Newgarden is the highest starting Penske car but not by much as Will Power sits in fifth.

Scott McLaughlin in the final Penske car will start in 13th after eliminated in Group One.

The Kiwi driver isn't the only driver with work left to do on Sunday; Kyle Kirkwood will start 18th followed in pursuit by Scott Dixon in 19th.