Peter Hickman's update after surgery on nerve damage from Isle of Man TT crash

Peter Hickman underwent surgery on Friday following his practice crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman has posted an update on his condition following an operation to address nerve damage that resulted from his crash at the Isle of Man TT at the end of May.

Hickman crashed during practice at the TT road races on 30 May, suffering multiple injuries.

He posted earlier this week explaining that, while his recovery has been going well in general, he had encountered nerve damage that was preventing him from being able to lift his right arm properly.

The surgery on Friday was to address this nerve issue, and Hickman’s update after the surgery was positive.

“Today’s operation went as well as it could have with the best possible outcome,” Hickman wrote.

“It will still be a little while before we know if everything is back to normal or not but the surgeons say everything is looking promising so fingers crossed.

“Having two of the top specialists in the ‘nerve’ game was definitely comforting, massive thanks to Dr Marco Sinisi and Dr Anthony Macquillan for working on me as well as all your staff here at the Wellington Hospital in London.

“Also a massive thanks to Dr Ricardo Pacheco (knee specialist) and Dr Marcus De Matus (spinal specialist) who have recently also looked after me.

“Another huge thanks goes to Simon Rushton of Grosvenor Medical who has referred me all over the place since my accident on 30 May to make sure I’ve been looked after by the very best.”

Hickman's 8Ten Racing teammate, Davey Todd, is racing this weekend at the Brands Hatch BSB. He finished 18th in Race 1 on Saturday.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Hungarian WorldSBK Superpole Race win “very special” - Toprak Razgatlioglu
27m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Sam Lowes, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia avoid concessions demotion, but miss out on development help
43m ago
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
Updated starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton in the pitlane
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar Results
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca - Warm Up results
1h ago
Felix Rosenqvist at Laguna Seca.
IndyCar News
Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey: How the race will begin
1h ago
Alex Palou will start on pole at Laguna Seca.

More News

F1 News
Nico Rosberg tells Toto Wolff what he must do to solve Kimi Antonelli crisis
1h ago
George Russell
RR News
Peter Hickman's update after surgery on nerve damage from Isle of Man TT crash
1h ago
Peter Hickman
F1 News
What McLaren have told their drivers ahead of Belgian GP
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row at Spa
WSBK Results
2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.