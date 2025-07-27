Peter Hickman has posted an update on his condition following an operation to address nerve damage that resulted from his crash at the Isle of Man TT at the end of May.

Hickman crashed during practice at the TT road races on 30 May, suffering multiple injuries.

He posted earlier this week explaining that, while his recovery has been going well in general, he had encountered nerve damage that was preventing him from being able to lift his right arm properly.

The surgery on Friday was to address this nerve issue, and Hickman’s update after the surgery was positive.

“Today’s operation went as well as it could have with the best possible outcome,” Hickman wrote.

“It will still be a little while before we know if everything is back to normal or not but the surgeons say everything is looking promising so fingers crossed.

“Having two of the top specialists in the ‘nerve’ game was definitely comforting, massive thanks to Dr Marco Sinisi and Dr Anthony Macquillan for working on me as well as all your staff here at the Wellington Hospital in London.

“Also a massive thanks to Dr Ricardo Pacheco (knee specialist) and Dr Marcus De Matus (spinal specialist) who have recently also looked after me.

“Another huge thanks goes to Simon Rushton of Grosvenor Medical who has referred me all over the place since my accident on 30 May to make sure I’ve been looked after by the very best.”

Hickman's 8Ten Racing teammate, Davey Todd, is racing this weekend at the Brands Hatch BSB. He finished 18th in Race 1 on Saturday.