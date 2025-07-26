Armoy Road Races 2025: Saturday results including Race of Legends

Mike Browne dominated the Armoy Road Races on Saturday, winning the Open and the Race of Legends.

Browne won four in total, this year at Armoy, after also winning the Supersport races.

Browne has equalled a record held by Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd and Ryan Farquhar as the only riders to win four or more races at a single Armoy event.

He joins that same elite list as the only riders to win the main event of Armoy.

Race of Legends results 1 Mike Browne 2 Paul Jordan 4 Michael Sweeney Conor Cummins 5 Jamie Coward

Open race results 1 Mike Browne 2 Michael Sweeney 3 Paul Jordan 4 Jamie Coward 5 Neil Kernohan

Supersport Race 2 results 1 Mike Browne 2 Paul Jordan 3 Michael Sweeney 4 Jamie Coward 5 Conor Cummins

Supertwin Race 2 1 Paul Jordan 2 Barry Furber 4 Sean Brolly Michael Sweneey 5 Dean McMaster

Classic Superbike race winner: Andy Farrell

Lightweight Supersport race winner: Barry Davidson

Supersport 300 race wnner: Lee Osprey

Senior Classic race winner: Andy Hornby

Junior Classic race winner: Nigel Moore

Junior Support race winner: Kevin Lavery

Senior Support race winner: Sean Brolly

125cc race winner: Chris Meyer

Browne set the tempo by winning the first Supersport race on Friday night.

Riding a BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, he edged Paul Jordan by half-a-second in the second Supersport race on Saturday. Jordan set the fastest lap at 104.932mph.

Browne then dominated in damp conditions in the Open race, which was delayed by rain.

He was riding a Honda Fireblade - which he debuted on at the Southern 100 earlier this month.

Browne beat Michael Sweeney by nearly nine seconds and set a best lap of 101.012mph.

Browne then also won the Race of Legends after overtaking early leader Jordan on the third lap.

Browne set the best lap at 106.898 on the sixth lap, and beat Jordan by 4.3 seconds.

Jordan was able to win Saturday's Supertwin race, on his Aprilia, after winning in the same class on Friday too.

He beat second-placed Barry Furber by almost 10 seconds.