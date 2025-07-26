Armoy Road Races 2025: Saturday results including Race of Legends

Results from Saturday at the 2025 Armoy Road Races

Mike Browne
Mike Browne

Mike Browne dominated the Armoy Road Races on Saturday, winning the Open and the Race of Legends.

Browne won four in total, this year at Armoy, after also winning the Supersport races.

Browne has equalled a record held by Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd and Ryan Farquhar as the only riders to win four or more races at a single Armoy event.

He joins that same elite list as the only riders to win the main event of Armoy.

Race of Legends results
1Mike Browne
2Paul Jordan
4
Michael Sweeney
Conor Cummins
5Jamie Coward
Open race results
1Mike Browne
2Michael Sweeney
3Paul Jordan
4Jamie Coward
5Neil Kernohan
Supersport Race 2 results
1Mike Browne
2Paul Jordan
3
Michael Sweeney
4Jamie Coward
5Conor Cummins
Supertwin Race 2
1Paul Jordan
2Barry Furber
4
Sean Brolly
Michael Sweneey
5Dean McMaster

  • Classic Superbike race winner: Andy Farrell

  • Lightweight Supersport race winner: Barry Davidson

  • Supersport 300 race wnner: Lee Osprey

  • Senior Classic race winner: Andy Hornby

  • Junior Classic race winner: Nigel Moore

  • Junior Support race winner: Kevin Lavery

  • Senior Support race winner: Sean Brolly

  • 125cc race winner: Chris Meyer

Browne set the tempo by winning the first Supersport race on Friday night.

Riding a BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, he edged Paul Jordan by half-a-second in the second Supersport race on Saturday. Jordan set the fastest lap at 104.932mph.

Browne then dominated in damp conditions in the Open race, which was delayed by rain.

He was riding a Honda Fireblade - which he debuted on at the Southern 100 earlier this month.

Browne beat Michael Sweeney by nearly nine seconds and set a best lap of 101.012mph.

Browne then also won the Race of Legends after overtaking early leader Jordan on the third lap.

Browne set the best lap at 106.898 on the sixth lap, and beat Jordan by 4.3 seconds.

Jordan was able to win Saturday's Supertwin race, on his Aprilia, after winning in the same class on Friday too.

He beat second-placed Barry Furber by almost 10 seconds.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
Scott Redding secures first podium with “nothing to lose” on BSB return at Brands Hatch
17m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Third place Kyle Ryde “never had the pace to win the race” at Brands Hatch
17m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
ç
IndyCar News
IndyCar moves Warm-Up session to Saturday after weather concerns
1h ago
Graham Rahal tackling the Corkscrew.
RR Results
Armoy Road Races 2025: Saturday results including Race of Legends
1h ago
Mike Browne

More News

WSBK News
Iker Lecuona out of Suzuka 8 Hours after Hungarian WorldSBK crash
1h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda hails late floor upgrade after best qualifying result for Red Bull
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “started from zero” after feeling “so bad” on Friday at Hungarian WorldSBK
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
What next for Alan Gardner as OMG Racing announces a new owner?
2h ago
OMG Racing
IndyCar News
Josef Newgarden jokes his luck may never change after a painful 2025 IndyCar season
2h ago
Josef Newgarden at Laguna Seca.