19:22

Laguna Seca track statistics

Location 📍: Monterey, California, USA

Race length 📏: 2.238 mile circuit

Notable features ⛰️: Rollercoaster-esque track with lots of up and downhills

Race lap record 🏁: 1:08.4168 (Alex Palou, 2023).

2024 winner 🏆: Alex Palou

Interesting fact 🔍: Laguna Seca is Spanish for dry lake due to the area once belonging to a lake. The course was built around its dry bed with two artificial ponds later added.