- Pato O'Ward
- Marcus Armstrong
- David Malukas
- Will Power
- Louis Foster
- Graham Rahal
He's only put himself in the lead. Kirkwood needs better though currently in 13th.
He needs to improve which he is doing.
He goes backwards out of the corner - that won't help his tyres.
Great hands by Power he dips the car on the dust and just about stops the car from spinning on him.
He sets a 1:09.1369.
Apparently Group One hasn't scared teams from using the red tyre with seven drivers on the softer compound. Real mix.
Despite the soft tyre, McLaughlin and Ericsson are out. Newgarden survives by 0.020s.
McLaughlin has missed the line and is now on the brink of elimination alongside Newgarden.
No longer fog in the air but the dusty lake bed that the track is named after as drivers put tyres over the edge of the track.
That invalidates his lap and means he needs to go again if he wants to make it through. He sits in 13th and bottom.
Robert Shwartzman goes quickest on hard tyres.
Marcus Ericsson goes to the top with a 1:10.067. Let's see if this makes others switch to softs.
Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin are all on reds while everyone else is on the harder prime tyres. Is Penske worried about early eliminations?
Group One hits the track as it goes green.
Everyone has lost serious running time to work out their car's set up and prepare for qualifying. Expect shock eliminations thanks to this.
Laguna Seca is a picture image with clear Californian skies. Very different from earlier this morning thanks to the fog.
Location 📍: Monterey, California, USA
Race length 📏: 2.238 mile circuit
Notable features ⛰️: Rollercoaster-esque track with lots of up and downhills
Race lap record 🏁: 1:08.4168 (Alex Palou, 2023).
2024 winner 🏆: Alex Palou
Interesting fact 🔍: Laguna Seca is Spanish for dry lake due to the area once belonging to a lake. The course was built around its dry bed with two artificial ponds later added.
Sunday's Warm Up session will now take place later this evening after weather concerns have continued.
This will be midnight UK time.
Practice two was cancelled after fog meant the track was not safe.
This means there has been limited running for drivers and cars so expect surprises in qualifying.
Welcome to live updates of the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca.
Action is set to begin at 19:30 GMT so we have a bit of time to get you updated on what's been going on today.