ç
ç
© IndyCar
LIVE

2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!

2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!

26 Jul 2025
20:06
Who is through to Round Two from G2?

 

  • Pato O'Ward
  • Marcus Armstrong
  • David Malukas 
  • Will Power
  • Louis Foster
  • Graham Rahal
20:03
O'Ward to the top

He's only put himself in the lead. Kirkwood needs better though currently in 13th.

20:02
O'Ward in the drop zone

He needs to improve which he is doing.

19:58
Top three as of now
  • D Malukas
  • K Simpson
  • S Ferrucci
19:58
Devlin Defrancesco turns it around at the Corkscrew

He goes backwards out of the corner - that won't help his tyres.

19:57
Big moment for Power

Great hands by Power he dips the car on the dust and just about stops the car from spinning on him.

19:56
Louis Foster goes fastest

He sets a 1:09.1369.

19:54
More red tyre runners in G2

Apparently Group One hasn't scared teams from using the red tyre with seven drivers on the softer compound. Real mix.

19:51
Group Two drivers
  • D Malukas
  • Pato O'Ward
  • Nolan Siegel
  • Kyffin Simpson
  • Will Power
  • Santino Ferrucci
  • Graham Rahal
  • Alexander Rossi
  • Kyle Kirkwood
  • Devlin Defrancesco
  • Marcus Armstrong
  • Sting Ray Robb
  • Louis Foster
19:49
McLaughlin and Ericsson eliminated

Despite the soft tyre, McLaughlin and Ericsson are out. Newgarden survives by 0.020s.

19:47
McLaughlin on fringe of elimination

McLaughlin has missed the line and is now on the brink of elimination alongside Newgarden.

19:44
Top three as of now
  • S. McLaughlin
  • J. Newgarden
  • R. Shwartzman
19:43
Lots of drivers kicking up dust

No longer fog in the air but the dusty lake bed that the track is named after as drivers put tyres over the edge of the track.

19:42
Conor Daly cuts the Corkscrew

That invalidates his lap and means he needs to go again if he wants to make it through. He sits in 13th and bottom.

19:41
Shwartzman at top on hards

Robert Shwartzman goes quickest on hard tyres.

19:40
Ericsson sets fastest time

Marcus Ericsson goes to the top with a 1:10.067. Let's see if this makes others switch to softs.

19:38
Three cars on reds

Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin are all on reds while everyone else is on the harder prime tyres. Is Penske worried about early eliminations?

19:36
Group One on track

Group One hits the track as it goes green.

19:33
Why Practice Two's cancellation is important

Everyone has lost serious running time to work out their car's set up and prepare for qualifying. Expect shock eliminations thanks to this.

19:32
Clear skies with no fog

Laguna Seca is a picture image with clear Californian skies. Very different from earlier this morning thanks to the fog.

19:31
Drivers in Group One
  • Josef  Newgarden
  • Scott mcLaughlin
  • Christian Lundgaard
  • Scott Dixon
  • Alex Palou
  • Rinus VeeKay
  • Christian Rasmussen
  • Colton Herta
  • Marcus Ericsson
  • Jacob Abel
  • Felix Rosenqvist
  • Conor Daly
  • Robert Shwartzman
19:22
Laguna Seca track statistics

Location 📍: Monterey, California, USA

Race length 📏: 2.238 mile circuit

Notable features ⛰️: Rollercoaster-esque track with lots of up and downhills

Race lap record 🏁: 1:08.4168 (Alex Palou, 2023).

2024 winner 🏆: Alex Palou

Interesting fact 🔍: Laguna Seca is Spanish for dry lake due to the area once belonging to a lake. The course was built around its dry bed with two artificial ponds later added.

19:17
Warm Up session moved to Saturday due weather worries

Sunday's Warm Up session will now take place later this evening after weather concerns have continued.

This will be midnight UK time.

Read more.

19:13
Practice Two cancelled

Practice two was cancelled after fog meant the track was not safe.

This means there has been limited running for drivers and cars so expect surprises in qualifying.

Read more

19:11
Welcome

Welcome to live updates of the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca.

Action is set to begin at 19:30 GMT so we have a bit of time to get you updated on what's been going on today. 

Latest News

BSB News
Scott Redding secures first podium with “nothing to lose” on BSB return at Brands Hatch
17m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Third place Kyle Ryde “never had the pace to win the race” at Brands Hatch
17m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
ç
IndyCar News
IndyCar moves Warm-Up session to Saturday after weather concerns
1h ago
Graham Rahal tackling the Corkscrew.
RR Results
Armoy Road Races 2025: Saturday results including Race of Legends
1h ago
Mike Browne

More News

WSBK News
Iker Lecuona out of Suzuka 8 Hours after Hungarian WorldSBK crash
1h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda hails late floor upgrade after best qualifying result for Red Bull
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “started from zero” after feeling “so bad” on Friday at Hungarian WorldSBK
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
What next for Alan Gardner as OMG Racing announces a new owner?
2h ago
OMG Racing
IndyCar News
Josef Newgarden jokes his luck may never change after a painful 2025 IndyCar season
2h ago
Josef Newgarden at Laguna Seca.