Yuki Tsunoda credited a last-minute floor upgrade from Red Bull for helping him secure his best qualifying result for the team.

Tsunoda is set to start Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps from seventh on the grid.

The Japanese driver qualified just a few tenths behind Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who secured fourth.

Tsunoda has endured a torrid time since earning promotion to Red Bull.

He’s scored points on just three occasions, with a best result of ninth at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The race at Silverstone was another low point for Tsunoda, who finished last of the classified finishers.

Despite his poor form, Tsunoda will remain at Red Bull until the end of the season.

However, his future beyond this year looks uncertain.

Speaking to media at Spa on Saturday, where Crash.net are in the paddock, Tsunoda praised the new floor.

“I am happy with it. Also, the team did a good job to bring me the upgrades just before qualifying,” Tsunoda said.

“That was big enough to put me in this position. Also, some bits to go but the floor was big enough anyway. Certainly, I feel much better.”

Tsunoda was pleased to be back in Q3 after several difficult qualifying performances.

“To be honest, with scrubbed tyres I was quite off,” Tsunoda explained.

“Also I saw the field and I saw that everyone was struggling as well. Having only

one set and going into that situation, we had a lot of pressure but at the same time it was the situation.

“Already going into Q3 it was already been a while so just enjoyed the session. Pleased with the position that I got today.”

Tsunoda explains instant impact of new floor

Tsunoda felt the difference with the new floor almost immediately.

The Japanese driver noted an improvement in overall “grip” and that he can be more aggressive while driving.

“A bit more grip. Literally. We saw on paper how much difference that we had. Considering the difference that I had in terms of delta lap time it wasn’t that huge. I knew in myself that we are in the right direction to improve in the way that I want. I’m happy that I improved. Generally, a bit more grip. The previous one was a bit too sensitive to everything. This one, you can be aggressive with it.”