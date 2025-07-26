Second place for Nicolo Bulega in Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK came after a difficult Friday that saw him working late after finishing eighth on the combined times.

Bulega conducted some solid damage limitation in the race, finishing second to Toprak Razgatlioglu whose World Superbike points lead was extended only by five points to nine.

Bulega felt his Saturday result was a product of good work by him and his team on Friday night to try to resolve the issues he was having at the Balaton Park circuit.

“Honestly, I think, today, we did a very great job, even if we didn’t win,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in Hungary.

“The feeling with my bike yesterday was so bad.

“Today we started from zero again, so, for me, today was like the first day here.

“So, we improved a lot the bike, we worked yesterday night with my team inside the garage until 11. We had to understand why yesterday [the feeling was so bad].

“I’m happy that today we improved a lot. Considering where I started yesterday, today is a very great result.”

He added: “Yesterday I was struggling a lot and I was not able to ride like I want. I was a passenger of my bike.

“Today, no. Today we improved. I was back – me riding my bike.”

Looking to Sunday, Bulega suggested that he felt challenging Razgatlioglu on Sunday would not be impossible.

“For sure, now we have a base,” he said.

“Yesterday, for me, was like we didn’t ride. Today we have a lot of information, especially in the race.

“My pace was good today. Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was a bit faster, but also my pace was quite strong, so I think we have a lot of data for tomorrow.

“Now I got to the garage and we will try to understand where we can improve even more.”

Turn one “a bit dangerous”

The race was red flagged on the opening lap because of a crash at turn two.

The crash resulted in a suspected concussion and a back contusion for Remy Gardner; a back injury for Garrett Gerloff; and a broken wrist for Iker Lecuona. All three have been declared unfit for Sunday’s races.

Bulega was ahead of where the crash – triggered by Andrea Iannone who received a double long lap penalty for irresponsible riding – happened, but felt that the layout of the first section is one that invites danger.

“The first lap, I didn’t see anything,” he said. “I just saw later, when I went to the garage after the red flag, I saw the replay. I didn’t see anything because I was more in front.

“We know that here, the first corner, for me, is a bit dangerous because it’s very small and you don’t have space; it’s very easy to make a mistake in the braking, if you brake three metres later it’s dangerous.

“So, I hope tomorrow everybody will stay a bit calmer in the first corner.”