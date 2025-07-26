Update on three injured riders after Hungarian WorldSBK Race 1 crash

Remy Gardner and Garrett Gerloff have been declared unfit after crashing on the opening lap of Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Gardner was one of several riders involved in a crash at turn two in Race 1 at Balaton.

The Australian was taken to the medical centre after the incident where he was diagnosed with a back contusion and a suspected concussion. He was then transferred to hospital and declared unfit, meaning he will not be able to race in Sunday’s two World Superbike races.

Remy Gardner, who was announced to be continuing with GRT Yamaha in 2026 and 2027 in World Superbike earlier this week, was one of three riders involved in the incident to not take the restart.

The others were Iker Lecuona and Ryan Vickers.

Lecuona was diagnosed with a left wrist fracture after the incident, while Motocorsa were unable to have Vickers' bike prepared in time for the restart.

Danilo Petrucci had to start from the back of the grid after he did not get out during the quick start procedure and had to start the warm-up lap of the restarted race from pit lane. He finished fifth.

Andrea Iannone was given a double long lap penalty for irresponsible riding, which he served early in the restarted race. He finished 13th.

The incident also involved Xavi Vierge, who finished the restart in eighth, and Yari Montella, who finished seventh.

Both Bimota riders ended up in the run-off area with the riders that crashed but both managed to stay up. On the restart, Alex Lowes finished sixth, and Axel Bassani was 10th.

Gerloff unfit

Garrett Gerloff took the restart on the sole Kawasaki on the grid and he finished ninth at the end of the 20-lap Race 1.

Afterwards, he was taken to the medical centre since the end of the race, where he was diagnosed with a back injury. According to a communication from WorldSBK, Gerloff's symptoms only arose after Race 1.

As a result of the injury, Gerloff was declared unfit and he will be unable to take part in Sunday's races.